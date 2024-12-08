Horse Racing Tips: Jefferson's Chief off a good mark in Sunday 14/1 Kelso double

Jefferson has an excellent record at Kelso

Kelso specialist Traprain the one to beat over fences

Alan Dudman is at the Borders venue for his Sunday double at 14/1 15.00

I've got plenty of time for trainer Ruth Jefferson, as I did her late father Malcolm as she's displayed talent with her horses and I am staggered that none of the big owners down south or north have horses with her. Her numbers at Kelso back up my opinion as over the last five years she operates at a 31% strike-rate with eight winners from her 26 runners at the Borders' venue.

Lunar Chief is her runner in the 13:30 and he was up and running winning a novice at the track over CD last time.

His mark of 113 for a handicap debut is a pretty low starting point and I expect he'll be stepping up to 3m sooner rather than later as he was a strong stayer winning last time. Tommy's Law, a frustrating sort, was 2L behind him last month and parts of Lunar Chief's win over him impressed me.

From travelling very well into the straight, Lunar Chief seemed to get slightly outpaced when Tommy's Law slipped away but he got back into his rhythm and stayed on very strongly on good to soft and he has the same conditions for Sunday.

A few tail swishes at the end of his run last time don't bother me and while highlighting Jefferson's record here, the selection can add to the tally.

Recommended Bet Back Lunar Chief SBK 16/5

It wouldn't be a Kelso preview without a Lucinda Russell runner, nor indeed Patrick Wadge as the jockey holds a career 19% strike-rate here.

Traprain Law runs in the Richard Landale Memorial Handicap Chase Class 2 at 14:40 and this is a good race with two southern raiders from Olly Murphy and Nigel Twiston-Davies.

Traprain Law was last seen running in the Colin Parker at Carlisle - his first run since the spring and first for 197 days.

In good company over the extended 2m4f, the first time at such a distance, he ran well but did not convince with his stamina and he'll be a lot better now fit and back to what looks his best trip today.

At Kelso, he's a real force with a record over fences and hurdles of 21211 and soft conditions are tailor made. He jumped superbly from the front to win last season at the course off 120 and really impressed with a wide margin win.

He does have 2L to find with Tommy's Oscar from their clash at Ayr at the Scottish Grand National meeting last season but Traprain Law's skill at fences deserted him as he was far from fluent at one early and hit the third from home.

Kelso and conditions for him are plusses.

Recommended Bet Back Traprain Law SBK 5/2