Horse Racing Tips: Jardine and Bowring with big prices in Friday 110/1 double

Jardine stable switch worked well at Southwell last time for Envoy

Bowring mare a double figure price in bid for second Classified win

Alan Dudman has another big priced double on Friday at 110/1 111.00

Federal Envoy found his winning touch when scoring over course and distance last time and made all to win on his first outing for trainer Iain Jardine and I am hoping he can acquit himself well up in class for a 0-85 here.

He received a lovely well judged ride from Kieran Shoemark last month with controlled furlong by furlong sectionals and found plenty too down the straight when the pack tried to close.

A 4lb rise puts him to 76 but the excellent apprentice Joe Leavy takes over with his 3lb claim to negate some of the nudge in weights.

He's 2-2 now on the All-Weather in his career as he also scored at Southwell on his debut for Karl Burke and he's dangerous here as an unexposed winter horse.

Recommended Bet Back Regal Envoy EW in the 17:00 Southwell SBK 15/2

The opening division of the 6f Classified Stakes race is a source of very little talent and while in-form Autumn Angel clearly has a good chance as one of the few form horses, I have little interest backing the fav at 11/82.38 in this sort of grade.

Trulie Good appeals at a double figure price, although the 16s went this morning and she's now 12/113.00.

Like many of the trainer Roy Bowring's runners, she's found her best form at Southwell as she's been pretty poor everywhere else. But here, her CV reads: 61422 in 2024 and her win came over 5f at the track with first-time tongue and visor headgear from off the pace.

She could be a little better over the 6f compared to her 5f win as she was outpaced when racing over the minimum and the finishing speed clocked in at 96% and she ran the quickest final furlong in the field. Indeed, she went pretty wide too away from the stands' side and on that run alone she looks overpriced here for an each-way bet.

We've only three places compared to the four on offer for our first tip, but she can fare better than her last run when down the field behind Catherine Chroi over C&D.

Recommended Bet Back Trulie Good EW in the 19:00 Southwell SBK 12/1