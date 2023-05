Urban Road a drifter this morning

Jamih deserves another chance after Catterick

Mason good stats on the Westwood this term

16:40 - Beverley - Back Urban Road

No. 6 (3) Urban Road SBK 12/1 EXC 13 Trainer: Alan Brown

Jockey: Rowan Scott

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 49

Not many runners to deal with across the cards today in terms of field sizes and Beverley provides the best numerical races. The drifting 8/18.80 to 11/112.00 price on Urban Road is most certainly each-way territory for our first pick today.

He's back on the turf today after flirting with the All-Weather last time at Newcastle over 1m.

That race doesn't make good viewing for jockey Charlie Bennett. It was a small field and Urban Road was travelling all over them trapped on the inside, but like Colonel Abrahams, he remained trapped and couldn't get out. The pace was slow and they sprinted for the line which left Urban Road in a luckless position.

He also met some trouble late on in a messy race.

Good or good to firm suits the 4yo, and while he is far from a win machine with an overall record of 1-17 he travelled very well to win at Southwell recently and is an each-way price to hit the frame today.

Rowan Scott takes over from Bennett this afternoon and Scott has a 20% record at Beverley over 1m an the extended 1m.

Back Urban Road EW 11/1

17:12 - Beverley - Back Jamih

No. 4 (4) Jamih SBK 6/1 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Tina Jackson

Jockey: Joanna Mason

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 56

Ten runners for the closing Beverley 1m4f Handicap at 17:12 and considering I put up Jamih in a recent column just two weeks ago, he is worth another chance to show his worth after that first run of the campaign.

He was a big drifter in the betting that day, and while I don't mind those price drifts at all, the writing perhaps was on the wall as he went out to 19.6 for a BSP.

It was a perfectly fine effort - beaten just under 3L from a wide draw. He made up some ground at the crown of the turn and was widest of all on the course. That perhaps wasn't the best spot, as the winner snuck up the inside rail to win cheekily.

The 8yo backed out at the end, indicative of a run that was needed.

Tina Jackson's veteran most certainly is a horse for good and good to firm conditions, so while the lack of rain is failing to turn the Beverley roses from white to grey, we'll be happier than the greenkeepers.

He stays 1m6f so 1m4f is ideal off a strong gallop and his draw in four is a plus.

Back Jamih EW 6/1

Rider Jo Mason holds a good record too on the Westwood this term; winning 4-12 at 34% and a profit of +17.00.