Horse Racing Tips: Hunt down the 16/1 double for Thursday profit

Pauling runner interesting after a break

Ballynaheer to make the running again

Alan Dudman expects both tips to act on the ground

No. 1 Mole Court (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 5 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Ben Jones

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 120

The double column yesterday turned into a complete non-event with the Ben Pauling horses as one was a non-runner and the other finished well beaten and drifted badly. Hopefully the trainer can do us a better turn with Mole Board at 11/43.75 at Huntingdon on Thursday.

A bit of decent ground at the track will certainly suit him, and he's fresher than most as his last outing was backing in November.

That came at Cheltenham in a 0-140 Amateurs' Race, but after a messy start and having to make a lot of ground up, he emptied in the soft conditions. The conditions that day were very much against him and he should be a better proposition here on the official good.

He's by sire Court Cave, and his runners generally want a sound surface.

The selection stays further and was progressive last summer with easy wins at Stratford and Southwell and with Ben Jones on - a rider who has impressed me greatly with Pauling, should have a big say off top weight and 120.

Back Mole Court @ 11/43.75 Bet here

No. 5 Ballynaheer (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.4 Trainer: David Dennis

Jockey: Tom Bellamy

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 95

The 18:15 looks pretty much a match between Ballynaheer and Copernic Du Mazet, with the latter in as favourite at 11/43.75 and there's a chance he'll go shorter considering the yard had a ton of winners yesterday.

However, Ballynaheer beat Copernic Du Mazet last time by a convincing 7L at Huntingdon last time, and he can uphold his superiority despite a 6lb pull in the weights in favour of the fav.

The good ground was key to Ballynaheer last time and he was allowed to dominate and make the running and that was a much improved effort on his previous runs - although he had been running over further and in deep ground.

I am hoping he drifts a little too but he's responded well to the tongue tie and this is a dreadfully weak race.

Tom Bellamy rides and he's the leading jockey at Huntingdon this term with 6-24 at 25% and he's also the top jock at the venue with 14 winners in five seasons.

Back Ballynaheer @ 7/24.50 Bet here