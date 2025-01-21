Horse Racing Tips: Hughes has a fine chance with Coko in Tuesday Ayr double

Jo Coko ran a fine race on debut at Haydock and will stay Hashtag Boum can continue Jefferson form on hot trainers' list

Alan Dudman landed a 1pt bet yesterday and has two tips for Tuesday

It's Ayr again for the column for Tuesday's double and straight off the bat from yesterday's one-two (the fourth one-two since last Monday) we start with Jo Coko who posted a very pleasing debut over hurdles recently at Haydock.

Ayiko heads the market here for Stuart Crawford and a return to Ayr might well spark him into winning form again as he won his bumper at the track emphatically last term, but rated 119 and a well beaten second last time at Fairyhouse means it might be worth opposing him at the price of 6/52.20, as that's skinny enough.

Jo Coko looks a proper stayer judged on the Haydock debut and it was perhaps telling that his trainer James Ewart sent him over 3m in the north west for his debut run. No messing there.

The winner Ski Lodge for Alan King that day at Haydock had the benefit of a run and also a bumper win in heavy ground to outstay Jo Coko, but I really liked the way Ewart's runner came back at the finish to past the eventual third and the smooth travelling fourth.

The selection was not a cheap buy at 105k from an Irish Point and the horse he beat in that sphere (Epic West) has won twice by 9L and 7L taking two novices at Plumpton and Carlisle this term.

Essentially he looks a stayer and I liked his jumping down the straight at Haydock as he seemed sure-footed and neat, and with the stamina in mind, perhaps the favourite has a bit to prove on that score as save for his run at Fairyhouse last time, the majority of his racing has been at 2m.

Brian Hughes rides for James Ewart and is the top jockey at Ayr in the past five years with a 29 winners, and this term he is two from six at 33%.

Recommended Bet Back Jo Coko in the 13:00 Ayr SBK 5/2

Cold Sobar would have been an interesting runner on the card for Stuart Coltherd, but he's come out this morning as a non-runner so it's a punt on the Ruth Jefferson Hashtag Boum in the 15:05, who should justify a short price in the Novices Handicap Chase.

Duffle Coat is the top-rated here considerably with a BHA figure of 146, but we saw with Gordon Elliott's Western Fold yesterday how his runners here can be a little high in the handicap and with that rating, he'd struggle to win a similar race in Ireland.

Hashtag Boum may be 2lb wrong here following a 7lb rise for her latest win but she's a strong-travelling type for soft conditions and today's distance of around 2m4f to 2m5f is her ideal trip.

She's been very progressive this term and has all the makings to be a better chaser. She scored at Sedgefield first time and produced a career best over fences last time over course and distance by 3L - once again going through the race well.

President Scottie and Choose A Copper were both rated in the 120s in that and were well beaten and Jefferson is currently on the hotlist with 3-7 at 43% and is a trainer who should get more owners as she does an excellent job.

Duffle Coat is feared if replicating his Galway run from the past but Hashtag Boum is on the up.

Recommended Bet Back Tuesday's double at Ayr in one click SBK 6/1

