Horse Racing Tips: Hughes can start off with a Boum for Tuesday 10/1 double

Chase debut for Jefferson mare can set up double

Pauling's I'm Ravenous can bounce back

Alan Dudman has a 10/1 11.00 double on Tuesday for Sedgefield

Ruth Jefferson's Hasthag Boum makes her chase debut at Sedgefield and this looks a good opportunity to make a winning start today and there was a slight drift in the betting on the Sportsbook this morning to 9/43.25.

With it being her first run of the season, there's a plus in the sense she ran well fresh from a 200-day break last term when finishing second over hurdles in soft ground, but with the surface a bit quicker (officially good at the time of writing), conditions will suit her well.

She won on decent ground at Kelso in 2023 and was kept to soft in all five runs last campaign, but she looked good at Kelso in a fair race and her consistency is worth a lot in this grade.

The mare could be off a nice mark of 115 and today's trip of 2m5f should be okay although I do see her more of a three-miler down the line.

Brian Hughes is on for Jefferson, and Hughes at Sedgefield has a 23% strike-rate at the track with a massive 83 winners in the last five seasons. He's "The Don" here.

Recommended Bet Back Hashtag Boum SBK 9/4

I'm Ravenous disappointed the last time he was seen in July in a Maiden Hurdle at Worcester, but I am putting that down to the trip over 2m and he certainly wants the 2m4f today and I see him making a better fist of this.

He ran way below market expectations at Worcester as he was well backed, and off the back of his Wincanton second in April it was understandable as he finished second on good ground.

The 6yo finished very strongly on that occasion - with the speedy Wincanton circuit over the minimum distance too much of a speed test for him.

Up to 2m4 is a positive and it doesn't look a deep race. He may be the sort of horse with his profile to get backed and while he's had a disappointment to date, the extra half-a-mile is a big factor today.

Plus Ben Jones is on for Ben Pauling, and that alliance was a good one last term as I was often impressed with Jones.

Recommended Bet Back I'm Ravenous SBK 5/2