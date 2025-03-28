Horse Racing Tips: Hogan to be our hero for a Dundalk 44/1 Friday double

New trip worth exploring with Omakase

Dynamite Defense's run at Thurles boosted by Amemri

Alan Dudman is looking to add to this week's tally of four single winners

Omakase is stepping up in trip this evening at Dundalk with a first try at 2m, and the price of 5/16.00 and a slight drift from 4/15.00 this morning makes her a viable option.

She displayed a good attitude winning at the track in February when beating Dromore Glory and the second has since boosted the form with a win off a mark of 61.

A replication of the way she travelled there could set up a good run, and that was allied with her coming to the extreme left of the track and staying on well to the line, and on that evidence, has a chance of seeing out the 2m.

She didn't do much wrong last time when behind Tara Power in a race where the front-runner was largely ignored, with Omakase looking a likely winner in the final two furlongs and hit evens in the run.

That was a 0-70 and she's down to 0-60 class here, plus she takes on a few horses out of form and none in the field are winners over 2m.

Recommended Bet Back Omakase in the 18:30 at Dundalk SBK 5/1

I was tempted to go with old chum Cliffcake at Southwell this evening, but in the end the nod goes to Dynamite Defense in the closing 20:30, and this looks absolutely there for the taking.

The favourite Chopsticks is 0-14 all told but Dynamite Defense at least as some winning form on his side and won a 0-65 at the track in September beating Comfort Line.

His last run was 169-days ago and I like the angle of him coming into the race fresh, and the last effort at Thurles was a contest he had no chance. The winner, good old Skontovski nicked the race from the front while Dynamite Defense was poorly placed and given too much to do, but he did stay on well in the closing stages and should have little trouble going up to 1m2f on that evidence.

From Thurles, the third was Amemri, and she's since won four on the spin at the track including a latest success off 65, so the mark for the selection from 54 looks appealing at the price and Denis Hogan's four-year-old has drifted out to 13/27.50.

The draw is tricky out wide, but there are not many other negatives.

Recommended Bet Back Dynamite Defense in the 20:30 at Dundalk SBK 13/2

Recommended Bet Back Friday's double at Dundalk in one click here SBK 44/1

February winners at BSP:

Saint Anapolino 4.61

Heathen 6.33

Terresita 3.38 (place)

Miss Cynthia 4.08

Lady Nunthorpe 8.78

Topgun Simmy (place) 4.44

My Brother Mike 3.12

Partisan Hero 2.94

Top Of The Class 2.78

Sir Rodneyredblood 4.4

King Of Ithaca 4.47

March winners at BSP:

Collusion 2.99

Lady Manzor 10.29

Mayo County 6.4

Puturhandstogether 13.71

Resplendent Grey (place) 3.41

Stumptown 4.07

Jordans (place) 3.30

Below The Radar (place) 3.7

Westmorian 3.46

Reginald Charles 2.04

Old Cowboy (place) 3.17

Green Team 3.23

Ash Wednesday 3.95

Midnightattheoasis 5.00

Kitaro Kich 11.73