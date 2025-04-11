Horse Racing Tips: Hills to get up and running in Newbury Friday double

Beckett's stayer a lot better than he displayed at Lingfield

Stable in form at 30% going into Newbury

Alan Dudman is backing stables Ralph Beckett and Charlie Hills in Friday's double

Newbury begins its two-day Greenham meeting on Friday and we have no excuses with the ground following a dry week and quicker conditions, and while the start of the card is certainly one for future great enterprise, the fields are big enough for a price later on.

The 16:10 2m Handicap is like most early season turf races with some fit from the All-Weather and younger ones with more to show.

Youthful King's third in the Queen's Prize should put him bang there and he's fit from Kempton recently, and Vice President is an interesting runner now with Richard Hughes having departed Aidan O'Brien's Ballydoyle camp.

Preference is for Moon Over Miami for Ralph Beckett who remains unexposed at the trip but is 2-2 on the turf and has winning form on decent ground.

He was last seen in the AWC Marathon Trial at Lingfield in February in a race where Hugo Palmer's Roaring Legend bolted up and skipped away. Moon Over Miami looked very much a stayer that wasn't quick enough for that track and looked outpaced at the crucial stage.

That was a poor run considering he'd performed relatively well in a 0-105 at Kempton previously, and on that run plus his win over 1m4f as a novice at Yarmouth, you'd think a few more doors will be open over the trip as I do think he'll stay.

Recommended Bet Back Moon Over Miami in the 16:10 at Newbury SBK 9/4

I've outlined on several occasions during the winter how Charlie Hills struggled all season last term, but the signs are better heading into Newbury with the yard in much better nick, and have had three All-Weather winners prior to Thursday at 3-10 at 30%.

Hills is double-handed in the 16:45 with Bob Mali and Huscal, and if the ground remains quick, Huscal is a player here.

He made his debut at Glorious Goodwood last term in a race won by Jouncy - who ended the season rated 99. Huscal displayed his inexperience as he was slowly away and missed the break, but did build on that promise with two novice wins soon after.

I liked the way he moved through the race at Thirsk to win a valuable novice as he travelled well and when asked to go past Mr Cool, he did so readily and his sectionals in the hottest part of the race on good ground were decent - clocking 11.00, 11.03 and 11.06. so pretty sharp.

The step up to 7f won't be an issue as he finished well at Thirsk, and while the form of that race has taken a bit of knock this week as Dan Tucker was turned over at odds-on, Huscal might be worth a few pounds extra as he won twice last year when Hills struggled.

Starting out off 88 demands a fair bit, but Hills can hopefully get in shape nice and early.

Recommended Bet Back Huscal in the 16:45 at Newbury SBK 11/2

Recommended Bet Back Friday's double at Newbury in one click here SBK 20/1

March winners at BSP:

Collusion 2.99

Lady Manzor 10.29

Mayo County 6.4

Puturhandstogether 13.71

Resplendent Grey (place) 3.41

Stumptown 4.07

Jordans (place) 3.30

Below The Radar (place) 3.7

Westmorian 3.46

Reginald Charles 2.04

Old Cowboy (place) 3.17

Green Team 3.23

Ash Wednesday 3.95

Midnightattheoasis 5.00

Kitaro Kich 11.73

City Of Delight 11.5

April winners at BSP:

Seo Linn 3.3

Push The Button (place) 4.53

Happygolucky (place) 2.31

Iroko (place) 2.87

Bubble Gum 2.81

Billy McGarry 6.08