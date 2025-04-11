Horse Racing Tips: Hills to get up and running in Newbury Friday double
Alan Dudman previews the start of Newbury's two-day meeting with a pair of selections in his latest double...
-
Beckett's stayer a lot better than he displayed at Lingfield
-
Stable in form at 30% going into Newbury
-
Alan Dudman is backing stables Ralph Beckett and Charlie Hills in Friday's double
Newbury - 16:10: Back Moon Over Miami @ 9/43.25
Moon Over Miami (Fr)
- J: Hector Crouch
- T: Ralph Beckett
- F: 11-546
Newbury begins its two-day Greenham meeting on Friday and we have no excuses with the ground following a dry week and quicker conditions, and while the start of the card is certainly one for future great enterprise, the fields are big enough for a price later on.
The 16:10 2m Handicap is like most early season turf races with some fit from the All-Weather and younger ones with more to show.
Youthful King's third in the Queen's Prize should put him bang there and he's fit from Kempton recently, and Vice President is an interesting runner now with Richard Hughes having departed Aidan O'Brien's Ballydoyle camp.
Preference is for Moon Over Miami for Ralph Beckett who remains unexposed at the trip but is 2-2 on the turf and has winning form on decent ground.
He was last seen in the AWC Marathon Trial at Lingfield in February in a race where Hugo Palmer's Roaring Legend bolted up and skipped away. Moon Over Miami looked very much a stayer that wasn't quick enough for that track and looked outpaced at the crucial stage.
That was a poor run considering he'd performed relatively well in a 0-105 at Kempton previously, and on that run plus his win over 1m4f as a novice at Yarmouth, you'd think a few more doors will be open over the trip as I do think he'll stay.
Newbury - 16:45: Back Huscal @ 11/26.50
Huscal (Ire)
- J: Jason Watson
- T: Charles Hills
- F: 611-
I've outlined on several occasions during the winter how Charlie Hills struggled all season last term, but the signs are better heading into Newbury with the yard in much better nick, and have had three All-Weather winners prior to Thursday at 3-10 at 30%.
Hills is double-handed in the 16:45 with Bob Mali and Huscal, and if the ground remains quick, Huscal is a player here.
He made his debut at Glorious Goodwood last term in a race won by Jouncy - who ended the season rated 99. Huscal displayed his inexperience as he was slowly away and missed the break, but did build on that promise with two novice wins soon after.
I liked the way he moved through the race at Thirsk to win a valuable novice as he travelled well and when asked to go past Mr Cool, he did so readily and his sectionals in the hottest part of the race on good ground were decent - clocking 11.00, 11.03 and 11.06. so pretty sharp.
The step up to 7f won't be an issue as he finished well at Thirsk, and while the form of that race has taken a bit of knock this week as Dan Tucker was turned over at odds-on, Huscal might be worth a few pounds extra as he won twice last year when Hills struggled.
Starting out off 88 demands a fair bit, but Hills can hopefully get in shape nice and early.
March winners at BSP:
Collusion 2.99
Lady Manzor 10.29
Mayo County 6.4
Puturhandstogether 13.71
Resplendent Grey (place) 3.41
Stumptown 4.07
Jordans (place) 3.30
Below The Radar (place) 3.7
Westmorian 3.46
Reginald Charles 2.04
Old Cowboy (place) 3.17
Green Team 3.23
Ash Wednesday 3.95
Midnightattheoasis 5.00
Kitaro Kich 11.73
City Of Delight 11.5
April winners at BSP:
Seo Linn 3.3
Push The Button (place) 4.53
Happygolucky (place) 2.31
Iroko (place) 2.87
Bubble Gum 2.81
Billy McGarry 6.08
Now read more tips and previews for Friday and Saturday here!
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged attack at Newbury
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Hills to get up and running in Newbury Friday double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Hills to get up and running in Newbury Friday double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Paul Nicholls Saturday Runners: Fresh and fit Kabral Du Mathan will love the ground at Ayr
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
2025 Scottish Grand National Tips: Kevin Blake gives his 1-2-3-4 verdict for the Ayr feature