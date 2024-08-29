Horse Racing Tips: Hills has a fascinating contender in Thursday 37/1 double

Big field selection at Navan could have the ideal set-up

Charlie Hills' runner well backed on the Sportsbook

Alan Dudman has a 37/1 38.00 double for Thursday at Navan and Newbury

Twenty runners in a low grade handicap might not be everyone's idea of fun, but Sea Chariot's ability over 1m might just see him in the mix with a strong gallop to aim at, as he hasn't quite looked sharp enough or fleet of foot for races over 7f, and I get my wish for Thursday as he takes a rise by a furlong.

My gut feeling with the horse when watching some of his races is that he is crying out for a bit of cover in a truly run race, and with a deep field in terms of the numbers here, it should suit on that front and he's drawn high with plenty of the fancied runners also boxed around him.

His latest run at Naas came over 7f on good to soft ground and did well against the pace bias there to finish in third, as the first, second, fourth and fifth were all prominently ridden, and while he was a bit tight for room over the far side, that was a decent try at a trip that still looks short enough.

He's off 76 for Thursday although connections must have thought he had a bit of ability as he raced at the Naas Trials' Day last season (without much joy due to an awkward beginning). He was only beaten 3L there behind a horse who held a Classic entry at the time.

If he can translate his Dundalk form to the turf he can go well here at 6/17.00 on the Sportsbook as he could be handicapped to go close considering he has scored on the All-Weather off a similar rating.

Recommended Bet Back Sea Chariot SBK 6/1

The pick for the second selection is less exposed and he caught my eye in the betting last night at 7/18.00, but others have held the same belief as Murashah is now 9/25.50 on the Sportsbook.

Again, we've got a big field for the 17:55 at Newbury, and there's an argument to play the each-way angle (just) but Charlie Hills' three-year-old looked a horse with a fair bit of ability when scoring on his debut last term at Haydock - although we didn't see him at all after that in 2023. At least he signed off for the campaign unbeaten.

I can see Newbury suiting him judged on that Haydock win, as he was most strong and indeed the strongest in the finish looking at his closing times - his 11.72 seconds at the final furlong was far superior to the 12.54 of the runner-up.

Ground was given as officially good for that run, but times suggested it was quicker, and any firm in Thursday's description won't be a problem at all.

A belated comeback at Kempton recently was not great in June, but he was sent off favourite from a wide draw, and that wide position done for him in a contest won by Summer Of Love, who has since won a race from a mark of 89.

Murashah has been boom or bust in two starts, and while it is very early days, on the Haydock run, a mark of 81 looks fair enough.

The slight worry is the form of Hills, as he is just 1-18 from the last two weeks and just 20 winners all season, which frankly isn't good enough for a yard of that size.

Recommended Bet Back Murashah SBK 9/2