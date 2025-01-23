Horse Racing Tips: Hights to grab Wetherby glory for Thursday 27/1 double

Heavy rain at Wetherby won't be hindrance to Cerendipity

Stamina for Glory Hights could be crucial in the 15:15

Alan Dudman previews Thursday with a 27/1 28.00 Sportsbook double

Two good jumping cards for Thursday with good sized fields is certainly something to look forward to and as Evelyn Waugh said: "Give him bread and butter and let him find the jam".

hopefully Sue Smith, now assisted by Joel Parkinson can earn the flowers in the 13:30, a 0-140 over fences but five of the nine are at the veteran stage and Cerendipity will appreciate the return to a more suitable distance this afternoon.

The 8yo chaser ran at Haydock just before Christmas in bottomless ground over 2m, a fair effort too with a second off a mark of 122 and he remains unchanged in search of a third win over fences.

He did win twice as a novice last term, with one at Wetherby over 2m and a 14L romp at Bangor over 2m4f and travelled ever so well at Bangor.

Cerendipity could make the running here as he did so with his previous Wetherby win and he'll have is conditions too with soft ground very much his thing.

Smith's yard, quiet and dormant for so long, are having a better season even if with only nine winners.

Recommended Bet Back Cerendipity SBK 10/3

Glory Hights for Chris Grant was a little weak on the Sportsbook this morning from 4/15.00 out to 11/26.50 but he should have a chance in a wide-open race.

The 9yo has a shown a penchant for finishing second over hurdles from his 10 starts and earned his fourth silver medal last time at Newcastle with the winner that day certainly suited by the good ground on that occasion.

That proved an insufficient test of stamina on the better ground as previously he had fought hard for a victory at Carlisle over 3m (ground according to Timeform good to soft) with a game performance. He travelled the best out wide into the straight and as they all bunched to the rail he stayed, and his trainer said afterwards he is not a quick horse.

Slow and steady wins the race as the old fable goes.

Only two in the field have won over 3m and he's one of them, and while he'll need a personal best off 92, his stamina could win out for the day, especially with the heavy rain forecast that will put the emphasis on the staying powers.

Recommended Bet Back Glory Hights SBK 11/2

Recommended Bet Back Thursday's double in one click here SBK 27/1

