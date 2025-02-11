Horse Racing Tips: Heathen looks dangerous off a break in Wolverhampton double

Heathen of a 60-day break a big plus for Wolves return

Loughane to add to recent All-Weather haul

Alan Dudman has a 18/1 19.00 double for the All-Weather on Tuesday evening

Heathen is a horse I've always liked as he is a strong traveller for a stayer and a much better performer on the All-Weather where his record reads 4-16 against 0-6 on turf.

Back in December 2023 he won at Southwell off a mark of 74 when debuting for David O'Meara from Ed Dunlop and he looked as though he had the potential to kick on to be a high 80s horse. A few darts at good races on the turf and flirting with 2m didn't quite see that materialise, but I still keep faith he's better than 81 at the moment.

Key to him looks to be breaks between races. He's won off 68 and 228 days and most recently a success at Southwell over 1m6f in November.

His last run was over 2m, but for me has never totally convinced at that trip and as a previous course winner back at Wolverhampton today can give the market leader Path To Dubai something to think about.

Today's speedier 1m6f in comparison to the testing 2m at Southwell off a 60-day break all look big positives and I wouldn't be surprised to see him go a little shorter in the betting than the current 16/54.20.

Billy Loughnane has been riding Wolverhampton very well of late. A double was collected for the angelic rider yesterday at the track and he fired in three winners across the Wolverhampton fixtures on the 28th and 27th last month - notably exploring the wide path down the outside and away from the inside rail.

He's on Apache Star for the 20:00 for his father David and has dropped down to a most appealing rating these days as his last turf win came at Bath off 60 in 2023.

In two runs this calendar year he's had the blinkers on, which are retained, and for one of those he was ridden off the pace and suffered some misfortune in meeting trouble.

Finishing speeds for both of those races were at 104%, and he's the sort of horse that needs a really strong gallop with the pace collapsing in front of him.

Drawn well this evening, his consistency can be rewarded from a 1lb lower mark than last time.

