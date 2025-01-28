Horse Racing Tips: Head to Newcastle on Tuesday for a 26/1 double
Cold Sobar remains on Alan Dudman's radar and he runs over fences today at Newcastle as part of the latest Sportsbook double...
-
Cold Sobar on a good mark for his second run over fences
-
Smith and Parkinson team fired in a treble at Wetherby last week
-
Alan Dudman has two selections in a Newcastle 26/127.00 double
-
Newcastle - 14:55: Back Cold Sobar @ 4/15.00
Cold Sobar would have had a great chance of getting on the board last week in a race at Newcastle that didn't look particularly strong but was subsequently a non-runner, but he's in again today and still appeals as a bet with the testing ground in store.
The eight-year-old looked a good prospect over hurdles back in 2023 with two successes at Newcastle over 2m1f and 2m5f and made all in both with a pair of dominate displays.
He was then pitched into the Grade 2 Persian War behind Captain Teague and didn't do himself justice beaten 17L - but perhaps there were mitigating factors with the heavy conditions against much higher rated rivals and the fact he was racing off a 181 day break.
Cold Sobar was again off the track after Chepstow with 429 days off before a return at Carlisle this season for his chase debut over 2m.
That may have been on the sharper side in December, but he sticks to 2m today for his second run over fences and should be on a fair mark of 120 judged on his hurdles' form.
Plus, he's already shown a liking for Newcastle and the long straight will draw out his stamina as he will be likely be plotted for races from 2m4f upwards.
Newcastle - 16:05: Back Glen Road @ 9/25.50
Sue Smith and Joel Parkinson continued their upturn in fortunes last week with a treble on the Wetherby card, while Cerendipity finished second on that day too - typcially one of my tips and another second was a kick in the teeth.
The yard's Glen Road has started to show a bit more recently from his last couple of runs and the step up in distance to around 2m7f looks a very positive move for this afternoon.
He didn't quite look sharp enough at Wetherby last time over 2m3f for his handicap debut over hurdles and wasn't helped by a faller in front of him at the fifth as he was quite badly hampered.
There was also a mistake at the last as he virtually kicked the hurdle out of the ground, but having been outpaced he looked very much one for further trips at a stiffer track.
Glen Road has both today in a race where the top two in the market look well worth taking on.
January winners at BSP
Yoshimi (place) 2.9
Ravensbourne (place) 6.22
Hombre De Guerra 2.52
That's About Right 3.56
Terresita 8.64
Tribal Moon 7.14
Birmingham Alabama 3.25
Midweek Voices 6.4
Keep Running 4.7
Monmiral (place) 2.48
Catch Catchfire 4.9
John The Diva (place) 2.52
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +19.30pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +167.95pts
