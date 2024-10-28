Horse Racing Tips: Have a Toptime at Southwell with a 19/1 Monday double
Alan Dudman looks forward to action on Monday with a decent priced double for the jumps and the All-Weather...
Ayr selection won first time out last term
Southwell record for Toptime keeps us interested
Alan Dudman returns from a break with a double across Ayr and Southwell
Ayr - 15:28: Back Travail d'Orfevre @ 10/34.33
Thanks to James Mackie for two days of doubles over Saturday and Sunday, and it's catch-up time for me after a few days in Lisbon - where the cobbled streets with rain made it feel like Haydock and some over-watering.
One horse that goes well fresh, or has at least won fresh before is Travail d'Orfervre, so it was understandable to see him cut him from 5/16.00 into 4/15.00 on the Sportsbook this morning.
I am hoping he replicates last year's return winning at Carlisle in soft conditions last October - a performance where his jumping was solid enough and he continued his consistency throughout his campaign over fences with five runner-up spots and a third.
His mark didn't suffer too much for that and the 8yo ran a fine race last April at Perth to a Paul Nicholls' 120-rated chaser so he shouldn't be out of place in this 0-120.
Southwell - 19:00: Back Toptime @ 7/24.50
It's never a bad thing following Roy Bowring's horses at Southwell and over five years the trainer shows a level stakes profit of +21.28 from 151 runners and a strike-rate of nearly 18%.
His Toptime was a big positive too on the Sportsbook when prices went up - from 5/16.00 into 7/24.50 and you know what you get with Toptime here.
Expect him to go from the front or certainly be ridden right up there and he looks ready for a winter campaign too with just three starts on the turf this summer - all in June and July and one included a win.
His record on the All-Weather is most consistent too with three wins and three seconds from his 14 starts. He's had a nice break too and off 60 rates a player.
Recommended bets
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +49.93pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +184.64pts
