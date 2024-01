Two Bowring chances for Southwell on Thursday

Drop in trip to suit Cliffcake

Toptime well treated these days off low mark

No. 6 (7) Toptime SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Roy Bowring

Jockey: Lewis Edmunds

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 48

Trainer Roy Bowring's horses go hand in hand at Southwell, be it the old version or the new one, and the yard's last five runners have included a winner and two seconds, and his Toptime has chances in the 19:00.

The oddities of Classified Stakes racing meant that the 6yo met a pair of juveniles on his last run just before Christmas where he finished third over CD.

That was his first piece of worthwhile form in an age, and while it's dangerous to pin your hopes on an improved effort in that sort of grade, it was better and he's off a very low mark these days.

His last win came on the turf in 2022 from 59 and he is 11lb lower here, plus he looks slightly better on the All-Weather given his overall profile.

Usually held up off the pace, he was ridden in a more forward fashion last time.

Back Toptime @ 5/23.50 Bet now

No. 3 (5) Cliffcake (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Roy Bowring

Jockey: Lewis Edmunds

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 70

Bowring could be in for a good evening at Southwell despite the winter chill, as he has three second favourites on the card and Cliffcake is another with a nomination today.

He's been mixing it over 1m recently, indeed his last four runs over the trip have highlighted how much better he is over shorter.

His best is 7f, but I like horses that stay at Southwell and he is worth a chance now back down to 6f - a distance he hasn't tried for a long time.

A win at Beverley in the summer was off a similar sort of mark, and he'll certainly be strong at the finish.

Back Cliffcake @ 2/13.00 Bet now