Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Harry's Bar to lead the way for Friday Dundalk double

Dundalk
Alan is banking on a pair of Dundalk handicappers tonight

Alan Dudman heads to Dundalk with two picks for Friday evening's card on the All-Weather...

  • Trip to suit Harry's Bar over 6f

  • Second pick lightly-raced and should improve for the 1m

  • Alan Dudman has a 14/115.00 double for Dundalk on Friday evening

Dundalk - 18:00: Back Harry's Bar @ 10/34.33

A cracking 6f Handicap awaits at Dundalk at 18:00 with the top weight rated 100 so there's a bit of quality there.

Harry's Bar is towards the head of the weights and deservedly so with a string of consistent efforts across the calendar year and he hasn't been seen much in 2024.

Switching between 5f, 6f, and 7f, he'll be happier over tonight's distance as 5f does look sharp enough these days. He travelled very well at Laytown two starts back and it was a blow for backers that day that he couldn't go on to win under Patrick Mullins, but he's an eight-time winner around Dundalk with an unbelievably consistent record on the All-Weather.

Recommended Bet

Back Harry's Bar in 18:00 Dundalk

SBK10/3

Dundalk - 20:00: Back Moyassr @ 5/23.50

Some well exposed sorts are lining up in the 20:00 over 1m and I would be surprised if this couldn't go to one of the three-year-olds in the race.

Moyassr is very lightly-raced with just a handful of starts in his career and achieved barely a ripple with Owen Burrows in his short stay there in the yellow Al Maktoum silks. He was promptly shipped out.

It has been a slightly underwhelming start in Ireland but there was something to work on from his latest run over 7f at the track with first time headgear.

I thought he ran on well enough to suggest he'll stay the 1m with no issue and he remains off a mark of 65 with Jack Kearney able to claim 5lb against some well exposed rivals, and older ones.

Recommended Bet

Back Moyassr in 20:00 Dundalk

SBK5/2
Recommended Bet

Back Friday's Dundalk Double

SBK14/1

Now read more tips and previews here for Friday

Recommended bets

ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION

Multiples 2021 to present: +47.53pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +185.12pts

Alan Dudman avatar

Alan Dudman

Alan is a long term member of the Betting.Betfair team and has been a broadcaster and writer for over 20 years.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

