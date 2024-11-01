Horse Racing Tips: Harry's Bar to lead the way for Friday Dundalk double
Alan Dudman heads to Dundalk with two picks for Friday evening's card on the All-Weather...
Trip to suit Harry's Bar over 6f
Second pick lightly-raced and should improve for the 1m
Alan Dudman has a 14/115.00 double for Dundalk on Friday evening
Dundalk - 18:00: Back Harry's Bar @ 10/34.33
A cracking 6f Handicap awaits at Dundalk at 18:00 with the top weight rated 100 so there's a bit of quality there.
Harry's Bar is towards the head of the weights and deservedly so with a string of consistent efforts across the calendar year and he hasn't been seen much in 2024.
Switching between 5f, 6f, and 7f, he'll be happier over tonight's distance as 5f does look sharp enough these days. He travelled very well at Laytown two starts back and it was a blow for backers that day that he couldn't go on to win under Patrick Mullins, but he's an eight-time winner around Dundalk with an unbelievably consistent record on the All-Weather.
Dundalk - 20:00: Back Moyassr @ 5/23.50
Some well exposed sorts are lining up in the 20:00 over 1m and I would be surprised if this couldn't go to one of the three-year-olds in the race.
Moyassr is very lightly-raced with just a handful of starts in his career and achieved barely a ripple with Owen Burrows in his short stay there in the yellow Al Maktoum silks. He was promptly shipped out.
It has been a slightly underwhelming start in Ireland but there was something to work on from his latest run over 7f at the track with first time headgear.
I thought he ran on well enough to suggest he'll stay the 1m with no issue and he remains off a mark of 65 with Jack Kearney able to claim 5lb against some well exposed rivals, and older ones.
Recommended bets
Back Harry's Bar @ 10/34.33 in the 18:00 at Dundalk 0.5pt
Back Moyassr @ 5/23.50 in the 20:00 at Dundalk 0.5pt
You can back Alan's double on Friday @ 14/115.00 0.5pt
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +47.53pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +185.12pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
