Horse Racing Tips: Harrington's Saturn can land Cork Derby in Tuesday 14/1 double

Saturn should have no issue dropping back down to 1m4f at Cork

Moyassr can build on excellent return at Leopardstown last time

Alan Dudman picks out a 14/1 15.00 double on the Sportsbook for the Mallow fixture

Today's Cork Derby is one of the headline races and Jessica Harrington's Saturn should have enough class here to get home, and while the price is tight enough at 13/82.63, it is very hard to oppose him.

Quick ground will suit and he returned in winning fashion for the season with a victory at Navan last time over 1m6f.

He overcame a steady pace to come from out the back and built his run with momentum inside the two furlong marker. All the field had chances at that point to indicate the steady nature but Saturn's run was good enough to earn the chocolate.

The striking-looking grey has done well stepped up to 1m6f as he landed an Ebor qualifier at the Curragh last term off 88 and that was a fairly strong piece of form and in truth better than his run last time, as the second and third were both rated over 100 and the fourth was off 96.

You'd like to think the grey can improve again after Navan last month and off a career best with an unexposed profile, he looks the bet.

Recommended Bet Back Saturn in the 18:38 at Cork SBK 6/4

Some old favourites line up in the Apprentice Handicap at 19:08, including Hurricane Helen who loves the hustle and bustle of these big fields, and she was fairly high on the list, but Moyassr looked ahead of his mark when winning at Dundalk in November, and I am still of that opinion after his first turf start of the year at Leopardstown last time.

John Kiely's four-year-old was fourth over 7f and perhaps there was a bit of rustiness there as he was pushed along with two furlongs to go on the inside, but he certainly gave the impression a step up in trip to 1m will suit, and he gets that here.

His Leopardstown run was his first appearance for 159 days and while he wasn't beaten far, he was also a bit tight for room on the inside in a messy finish. He'd previously won over 1m at Dundalk and stayed on well in that race, so the extra furlong today will really be of benefit and Moyassr still looks ahead of his current mark.

Recommended Bet Back Moyassr in the 19:08 at Cork SBK 5/1

Recommended Bet Back Tuesday's double at Cork in one click here SBK 14/1

