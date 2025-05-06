Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Harrington's Saturn can land Cork Derby in Tuesday 14/1 double

Saturn Jessica Harrington
Jessica Harrington's grey Saturn is the favourite for this evening's Cork Derby

Cork's card appeals to Alan Dudman for Tuesday and he previews one of the feature races on the card in his latest Sportsbook multiple bet...

  • Saturn should have no issue dropping back down to 1m4f at Cork

  • Moyassr can build on excellent return at Leopardstown last time

  • Alan Dudman picks out a 14/115.00 double on the Sportsbook for the Mallow fixture 

Cork - 18:38: Back Saturn @ 6/42.50

Today's Cork Derby is one of the headline races and Jessica Harrington's Saturn should have enough class here to get home, and while the price is tight enough at 13/82.63, it is very hard to oppose him.

Quick ground will suit and he returned in winning fashion for the season with a victory at Navan last time over 1m6f.

He overcame a steady pace to come from out the back and built his run with momentum inside the two furlong marker. All the field had chances at that point to indicate the steady nature but Saturn's run was good enough to earn the chocolate.

The striking-looking grey has done well stepped up to 1m6f as he landed an Ebor qualifier at the Curragh last term off 88 and that was a fairly strong piece of form and in truth better than his run last time, as the second and third were both rated over 100 and the fourth was off 96.

You'd like to think the grey can improve again after Navan last month and off a career best with an unexposed profile, he looks the bet.

Recommended Bet

Back Saturn in the 18:38 at Cork

SBK6/4

Cork - 19:08: Back Moyassr @ 5/16.00

Some old favourites line up in the Apprentice Handicap at 19:08, including Hurricane Helen who loves the hustle and bustle of these big fields, and she was fairly high on the list, but Moyassr looked ahead of his mark when winning at Dundalk in November, and I am still of that opinion after his first turf start of the year at Leopardstown last time.

John Kiely's four-year-old was fourth over 7f and perhaps there was a bit of rustiness there as he was pushed along with two furlongs to go on the inside, but he certainly gave the impression a step up in trip to 1m will suit, and he gets that here.

His Leopardstown run was his first appearance for 159 days and while he wasn't beaten far, he was also a bit tight for room on the inside in a messy finish. He'd previously won over 1m at Dundalk and stayed on well in that race, so the extra furlong today will really be of benefit and Moyassr still looks ahead of his current mark.

Recommended Bet

Back Moyassr in the 19:08 at Cork

SBK5/1
Recommended Bet

Back Tuesday's double at Cork in one click here

SBK14/1

April winners at BSP:

Seo Linn 3.3
Push The Button (place) 4.53
Happygolucky (place) 2.31
Iroko (place) 2.87
Bubble Gum 2.81
Billy McGarry 6.08
Moon Over Miami 3.05
Persica 4.19
City Of Delight 3.3,
Ribee (place) 2.56
Cheeky Wink 7.0
Lombron (place) 3.35
Love Billy Boy 6.87
Adamantly Chosen (place) 4.12

May winners at BSP:

Falakeyah 2.66
Cinderella's Dream 2.58

Now read more tips and previews for Tuesday here!

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday includes 22/1 Cork pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Timeform

Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus

  • Timeform
Fakenham Racecourse
Sam Turner

Monday Racing Tips: Sam Turner has a quartet of selections up to 12/1

  • Sam Turner
Betfair Tipster Sam Turner

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Harrington's Saturn can land Cork Derby in Tuesday 14/1 double

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Harrington's Saturn can land Cork Derby in Tuesday 14/1 double

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies French import on Irish debut at Down Royal

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's 1,000 Guineas Big Race Verdict: Don't be scared off by Boo at 66/1

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two selections from Newmarket and Thirsk

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

I'm napping Scorthy Champ in the 2000 Guineas

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Friday ITV Racing Tips

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Ruling Court screams Dawn Approach

  • Editor
Weighed In

The Weighty National Hunt Awards

  • Joe Dyer