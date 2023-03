A 7/2 selection in Chepstow's second

Yard going well for Carlisle

Alan Dudman is in the double chair again for a 23/1 duo on Sunday Another PB on the cards for Skinflint

No. 7 Skinflint (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Henry Oliver

Jockey: David Noonan

Age: 11

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 107

The dreaded unwelcome curse of the seconds struck yesterday with Lucinda Russell's Thereisnodoubt, who really should have won at Newcastle with a fast -finishing and staying-on effort. Stainsby Girl got a decent ride up front, though and we saw at Cheltenham with Stage Star, that gifting jockeys' a freebie in front is never a good idea.

Donna's Double ran well in the column too, and traded a lot shorter than his 9.5 BSP, but he didn't get home. A bit of soft ground back in trip and he'll be winning I'm sure.

Two jumps' cards for Sunday and Skinflint appeals in the Chepstow 14:05 given the market leader is trained by Venetia Williams.

Her horse is Dentley De Mee at 5/2, but he has 10 seconds from 35 career starts and Venetia is 1-36 in the last two weeks at just 3%, and with the horse's penchant for finishing as the runner-up, and the fact he hasn't got lots in hand from his mark, Skinflint appeals far more at 7/2.

He's come back well in two runs this year from wind surgery, and showed the benefit of a clean set of lungs with a 10L rout last time at Chepstow.

It was off a lowly mark of 97, but it was a 0-120 class race and the second Ballinisker is a real Chepstow specialist.

I still think there is some scope from his mark despite his age, as he'd travelled ever smoothly over hurdles at Uttoxeter from 94 and with soft in his favour, I give him a chance to see out the longer trip today.

Dubai trip ideal for Alexander

No. 5 Dubai Days (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 5.4 Trainer: N. W. Alexander

Jockey: Bruce Lynn

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 123

One of the horses I've followed for far too long in Marown is in the line-up, but I've been leaving him alone recently and will do so again in favour of Dubai Days - a 9/2 price on the Sportsbook.

He's been trying a variety of trips this term from 2m1f to 2m6f, and while he stays the latter, a drop to 2m4f could be just the ticket for Nick Alexander's 9yo.

The yard appear to have hit a run of form of late, and two winners and a place from their four runners yesterday was testament to that.

He ran in a 0-150 last time at Newcastle without ever really threatening in fourth, but he's a solid performer who goes on soft ground, and while it's heavy today in the north east, we can offset that with the stamina with him down in distance.