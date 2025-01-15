Horse Racing Tips: Hannon and Usher can hit the frame in Kempton 39/1 double

Tribal Moon's win yesterday was Alan Dudman's fourth winner in four days

Usher's Rex can take on the top two in the betting for the 19:30

Gemmari should improve for handicap debut in finale

The presence of William Haggas with Choreographic and Hugo Palmer's Sweet Fantastic take a fair chunk out of the market for the 19:30, which is understandable given the weak nature of the the race and their respective unexposed profiles, but there could be some mileage with Arlecchino's Rex.

The 3yo has improved this winter with a switch to the All-Weather and going handicapping with a first and fourth at Wolverhampton over 7f.

His latest was behind a well handicapped Simon Crisford runner in Blue Seeker and previously he'd scored at Dunstall Park comfortably. He sat on the pace and allowed the front two to lead and was always travelling well tucked in behind and when angled out into the short run-in, skipped away by over 3L.

It was only off 52, so it needs some context, but the second and third both boosted the form subsequently by winning and he was able to mix it off a much higher mark on his latest start with a 10lb rise.

Drawn low tonight and with the way he travelled for his November win, he looks overpriced in comparison to the top two and Mark Usher's horses have been in fair nick recently with a winner yesterday at Newcastle and a couple of seconds in the past week.

Recommended Bet Back Arlecchino's Rex in the 19:30 Kempton SBK 7/1

The 20:00 over 1m4f will take a bit of getting in terms of stamina and Bruce Banner's efforts so far have been poor, but there was something to work last time at Wolverhampton at least, but I cannot have him as a gamble in the race from 14/115.00 into 17/29.50, which highlights how weak this is.

I don't often side with a Richard Hannon runner, but Gemmari has raced in strong novice company for this time of year and has been allotted a nice mark of 60 to work with a step up in trip and handicap debut.

A mark of 60 puts him towards the ceiling of the field off top weight in 0-60 grade but it's very hard to make a case for anything in the race.

Grey Rainbow, the favourite from an in-form yard, looks priced on the stable form rather than anything else and has to prove herself over 1m4f with three previous starts over much shorter (at a mile).

Gemmari was 200/1201.00 last time and 150/1151.00 on the previous start and we should see a lot better from the Hannon runner in a desperate race and at least ran near to something like today's trip last time over 1m3f.

Recommended Bet Back Gemmari in the 20:00 Kempton SBK 4/1