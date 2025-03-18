Horse Racing Tips: Improving Guillbert one selection in 8/1 Tuesday double at Wetherby

A return to Wetherby to work for Mister Smarty

Russell chaser can continue his progress after Newcastle win

Tuesday isn't exactly a day for "wow-ball" with so few runners at Exeter and the better ground with spring in the air has put paid to the field sizes, but at least Mister Smarty has form on good to soft and he's a bit of an old favourite of mine to boot and should be okay with the drying conditions. We could be looking at good today.

He's creeping up the weights due to his series of consistent efforts and with that consistency, he'll have to find a bit more as V Twelve won this race 12 months ago and is a touch shorter, deservedly so, in the betting.

Mister Smarty has been running at Newcastle and was seven lengths ahead of V Twelve last time in the north east in a similar race for conditionals.

A return to Wetherby might also do the trick as he scored at the track on Boxing Day over course and distance when overcoming a lack of pace early and finding himself detached hitting a price of 28.027/1 in-running beating Double Oban in that race, and Double Oban subsequently scored three times on the spin.

Expect him to be held up here and he can hit the odd hurdle and he has form on good to soft and hopefully will be fine with the ground a touch drier.

Bois Guillbert looked a horse with promise as a young hurdler but went through a spell of losing his form completely over the smaller obstacles, so it was good to see a horse with ability putting it all together last time with a victory on his chase debut.

He was fairly impressive winning a Newcastle novices' handicap over fences with his chasing bow last time, scoring by six lengths to indicate he could offer more now as a chaser.

That win came from 115 and he's up 7lbs and fully deserved, as he scored with plenty in hand. He had a good pace to run at that day despite the small field, and his jumping was excellent in the straight when closing on the front-runner Beny Nahar Road and that should stand him in good stead up in distance today.

The Lucinda Russell six-year-old is the youngest in the field and offers most hope of being vaguely progressive and Russell is 7-27 at 26% this term at Wetherby.

