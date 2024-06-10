Horse Racing Tips: Guest to give us the edge in Windsor 41/1 Monday double

Opening selection goes well at Windsor

Guest horses in good nick and Lia Rose will suit 1m2f

Alan Dudman has a Sportsbook double at Windsor on Monday

Windsor seems to bring out the best in On Edge and the 6yo is given the nod to bounce back after a poor run at the track last time.

He was up to 70 on his latest run, but was nearer last to fast and having lost a position early in the race, never got involved.

Whether it's the mark that puts him too high is a possible, and while he remains on 70 and unchanged from last time, I am giving him another chance to bounce back despite being near the ceiling of his abilities.

The 6yo was second on his previous two runs this term, both at Windsor, and one behind the win machine Jacquelina in heavy conditions in May. He was outpaced there and finished off strongly, and I suspect 6f could be his best trip these days.

And while over 5f tonight, there is some rain in the air and any sort of change in the description will play to his advantage. He does act on quick ground and won a couple of times of good last term, but if it changes, the slower ground might slow down his counterparts.

Recommended Bet Back On Edge SBK 4/1

Rae Guest's horses have been going well in the past week. One of those, Raffles Angel, was second at Windsor for the column last Monday, and since then he's had a third, fourth and second. Prior to Raffles Angel, he had a winner too.

Lia Rose is a big enough price to play each-way at 15/28.50 if you are looking at that angle, the Sportsbook is paying out on four places, and she looks ready for the step up to 1m2f today - her first try at the distance.

She finished fourth at Hamilton last time in a race over 1m1f, and she started to look a danger inside the final half furlong, but the sectionals and finishing speed indicated a slight dash and tempo increased, and she wasn't quite quick enough to carry on with the effort in the face of a 107%. The winner that day Redondo was a strong traveller.

Guest knows this family well too, as he trained the dam Rosa Grace and was rated nearly 100, and Lia Rose's two half-sisters were both winners for the yard over today's trip and further.

She's certainly improved this season going handicapping.

Recommended Bet Back Lia Rose SBK 15/2