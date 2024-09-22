Horse Racing Tips: Ground to suit Hamilton pair for a Sunday 66/1 double

First leg has a 44% strike-rate at Hamilton

Easterby sprinter very well handicapped for 16:42

Alan Dudman picks out a 66/1 67.00 double on Sunday

Apprentice Shay Farmer won on Gizelles Izzy last month at Ayr and the pair are reunited at Hamilton for Sunday - a track the selection goes particularly well at.

Gizelles Izzy has a 4-9 record at the Scottish venue at 44% and conditions, if remaining good to soft should be ideal.

She finished a creditable third last time at Chester over 7f - and while a sharp 7f there, she was taken off her feet a little and a return to 6f today is a wise move.

The 5yo mare has already bagged two wins at Hamilton this term and earlier in the season left it very late to get up on the line, and she tends to be held up more often than not.

At Chester the ground was very testing last time, and with the jockey's claim I give her a chance, and she has been backed on the Sportsbook too from 12/113.00.

Recommended Bet Back Gizelles Izzy SBK 7/1

Tim Easterby's Bay Breeze is dropping down to a nice mark these days and while it's a while since he landed a race, he has to be a player off 70 and he is too well treated to ignore.

A revival was hinted at York in July with the first-time cheekpieces - a race where he was over the far side from his low draw and fared well for a long way. That was also a deep race for a 0-80.

Last time out was less impressive and he was last of six at Ripon, but in truth he was out of his depth there.

A bit of rain never goes amiss with Bay Breeze and a return to front-running tactics might do the trick too as he last won at Ripon in 2023 when making all. He was off 84 on that occasion and he's 14lb lower today.

Excuse the effort last time and he's taking a fair drop in class.

Recommended Bet Back Bay Breeze SBK 15/2