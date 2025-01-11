Horse Racing Tips: Greatrex of interest on Saturday in 44/1 Ffos Las double

Mahland should be a lot sharper after first run of the season

Keep Running to go from the front in the 15:31

Alan Dudman has a Saturday double at Ffos Las

Mahland for Mel Rowley has enough heavy and soft ground form to consider a bet at a good price over three miles and his comeback run looked very much that last time - a comeback run.

He was well beaten at Bangor on his return having made the running but cut out badly.

That effort was nowhere in keeping with his profile from last season and the one race I am keen to take from is his win over Evan Williams' Minella Blueway from Ffos Las and he had 4l in hand that day, and I rate Minella Blueway as a stayer who has been entered recently in the Sussex National.

Mahland made the running in heavy ground and stayed on well and looked a straightforward horse. A win from 115 then still keeps us interested from 121 this afternoon and Mel Rowley is enjoying a fine season with 17 winners on the board at a strike-rate of 17%.

The selection stays and will love the testing ground.

Ostrava Du Berlais is the one to beat for Venetia Williams as the favourite but the drift on Warren Greatrex's Keep Running out to 11/26.50 has floated the idea to oppose the market the leader, and it's tempting considering Ostrava Du Berlais has gone up 9lb for the latest success.

Keep Running has winning form himself and couldn't have won any easier at Ludlow last time and it was a race that was pretty much decided at the start.

I know all too well from that Ludlow run as Mr Grey Sky for Kim Bailey was my pick that day and as a confirmed front-runner couldn't lead early and proceeded to down tools while Keep Running had gone, a similar set of tactics can be expected today.

Ostrava Du Berlais is a prominent racer as are quite a few others in the field so there will be no lack of pace, but Keep Running was progressive last season in soft conditions including a win at Taunton, and his jumping was sharper at Ludlow last time compared to some of his mistakes last term.

