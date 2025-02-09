Horse Racing Tips: Greatrex and Williams to combine for Sunday Chepstow double

Hurricane Highway to prove best at intermediate trip

Second outing over fences for Chatshow TV

Alan Dudman picks a 13/1 14.00 Sportsbook double for Sunday at Chepstow

It hasn't quite clicked for Evan Williams' Hurricane Highway over fences in terms of a winning return from his five runs over the larger obstacles so far, and having diced with the idea of 3m, Williams is sticking to 2m4f today in the mud, and that could be key to the selection's chances.

His return after a 300-day break when last seen was in the slop at Ffos Las, so not an ideal comeback as a stern examination of his fitness, and none travelled better into the run for home hitting 2.0811/10 in the run as he was outpointed by a shock 100/1 winner so the form could be treated with a bit of caution.

But he looks to have a fair bit of ability and was an excellent second at Exeter last term to Top Of The Bill, who won subsequently again and was pushing 140 - so there's hope that Hurricane Highway is fairly treated from 122 and he still retains his novice status.

We are flying in the face of the Chepstow stats this term however, and astonishingly, Williams is 1-37 this season at just 2%.

Recommended Bet Back Hurricane Highway SBK 3/1

Chatshow TV has only raced twice this season and I've seen a quote from his trainer Warren Greatrex saying he's had a few niggling problems which are all behind him now and he looks very much a stayer.

He caught my eye on his return at Chepstow over hurdles at 2m4f in October, his first of the season, in a race where the front three were a mile ahead of the fourth and Chatshow TV to his credit ran all the way to the line despite making an error two out and veering around horses in the closing stages when angled out for a challenge.

That came in the first-time hood and it was a race with a finishing speed of 112% - so we can take encouragement from that with Chatshow TV coping with a sprint effectively and he'll be better suited to a more evenly and strongly run race.

He remains unchanged from his chase debut at Warwick last time from 108 and I can see the track in testing ground suiting him with the hood dispensed with after two goes.

Recommended Bet Back Chatshow TV SBK 5/2

Recommended Bet Back Sunday's double in one click here SBK 13/1

January winners at BSP:

Yoshimi (place) 2.9

Ravensbourne (place) 6.22

Hombre De Guerra 2.52

That's About Right 3.56

Terresita 8.64

Tribal Moon 7.14

Birmingham Alabama 3.25

Midweek Voices 6.4

Keep Running 4.7

Monmiral (place) 2.48

Catch Catchfire 4.9

John The Diva (place) 2.52

Amemri 12.65

February winners at BSP:

Saint Anapolino 4.61