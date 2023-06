No. 13 (14) Kodebreaker (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Michael Herrington

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 59

The two selections at Windsor last night both met trouble in-running and despite the small-ish fields, no gaps ever appeared. It seems to be the way when out of nick, so hopefully a return to the All-Weather at Southwell can spark some improvement today.

The wide draw in 14 for Kodebreaker can hopefully be a negative into a positive for the 16:35, as the ability to come across to the near side is the angle I often like to explore at the Midlands' track.

Kodebreaker is certainly an each-way price too, and a drifter to 15/28.40, plus the 4yo seems to save his best for Southwell.

He won over CD in March despite meeting a bit of trouble, and while it was a win of a mere mark off of 56, he's a 5lb better horse at the track and his hold up style can suit this race.

Kodebreaker was on the turf last time at Redcar, and backed up a solid run from the turf previously at Wetherby.

His trainer Michael Herrington is 2-5 at 40% coming into today and this horse usually travels pretty well on this surface.

This is also an Extra Place Special race on the Sportsbook, and given Kodebreaker's best form is here and is a model of consistency, I'd be disappointed if he didn't fill the first four.

No. 2 (9) Slainte Mhath SBK 7/1 EXC 8.8 Trainer: Katie Scott

Jockey: Phil Dennis

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 70

Another Southwell race and another decent price at 8/18.80 with Slainte Mhath for trainer Katie Scott.

Scott is 5-46 on the All-Weather in 2023, which for a small yard is a reasonable strike-rate, and Slainte Mhath does arrive in-form following a success at Hamilton. She won comfortably there to warrant a 5lb rise, but she's in top form with a jump in class today.

The presence of John Gosden and Roger Varian runners somewhat makes the market, with both at 10/34.33, so the price on the selection gives us a chance each-way.

Most of her form has been at 6f, but Hamilton's stiff finish would give her a good chance of staying here, and she does look the type that will see out 7f.

