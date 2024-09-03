Horse Racing Tips: Castle looks to have a lenient mark for Tuesday 18/1 double

Second handicap try for Kailasa worth following

Buick 25% and 50% stats for trainer at Goodwood

Alan Dudman has two selections across Gowran Park and Goodwood

Kailasa is proving to be a most consistent filly for Johnny Murtagh this season, and while she is edging up the weights, I make her the bet in the 7f 15:20 at 7/24.50.

Her latest second at Cork was an excellent effort on fast ground, the quickest she had encountered in her short career and only went down by a neck to Serialise in a very competitive race.

She sat handy, but was perhaps caught out slightly by the injection of pace at 6f. I am probably picking there or searching for excuses, but Kailasa does have the scope to get 1m.

The selection had previously travelled very nicely to win her Maiden at the Curragh on good ground - and if the ground stays good, she's a massive player here.

Up 3lb for her second start in handicap company, she also has the hood on first time.

Recommended Bet Back Kailasa in the 15:20 Gowran Park SBK 4/1

I thought Durham Castle might have been around the 7/42.75 mark for the 16:05, but the fact he had drifted on Monday night on the Sportsbook to 9/43.25 has pulled me in.

There's no doubt Durham Castle is the progressive one here, and an obvious thing to say following three starts, and he could be let in lightly from a mark of 80 for his handicap debut.

He won at Southwell last time over 6f making all under Ross Coakley, and it was a nice sensible ride. He controlled the fractions and into the turn angled down the centre of the track - just what you want to see at Southwell and he finished strongly too.

Buick replaces Coakley for Tuesday and when the rider is used by the stable he is 25% win and 50% placed around Goodwood.

To back up his progressive profile, he ran in a very hot Novice race at Kempton last winter on debut - and he was sent off 7/18.00 for that.

Clearly hard to train after wind surgery and a break before Southwell, he can make up for lost time and make all and dictate under Buick, who is also the leading rider on the Sussex Downs in the last five season with a strike-rate of 22%.

Recommended Bet Back Durham Castle in the 16:05 Goodwood SBK 11/4