Tuesday's double pays 27/1 on the Sportsbook

Tommie to land the Fakenham honours again in National

16:20 Fakenham

Back Tommie Beau @ 7/1

No. 2 Tommie Beau (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Seamus Mullins

Jockey: Micheal Nolan

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 121

Norfolk National Day at Fakenham and Tommie Beau is looking for back-to-back wins in the race and I am backing him to maintain his superb record at the track.

He's 3-4 at 75% at the tight Norfolk circuit and landed the staying handicap last year from a mark of 120 - and he's only 1lb higher for today. He denied Red Happy in a tremendous tussle then, and he could have the run of the race with his waiting style once more.

Tommie isn't ground dependant either, with form on good and soft, so if the light rain impacts the ground, it won't bother him.

His trainer Seamus Mullins does well with staying chasers, and at 7/1 he looks a good each-way price.

Back Tommie Beau in the 16:20 at Fakenham 7/1

Gosden newcomer gets the vote with another Lion

18:10 Newcastle

Back Lions Pride @ 5/2

No. 9 (6) Lion's Pride SBK 9/5 EXC 2.88 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

The Newmarket big guns head to the north east on Tuesday evening with Sir Michael Stoute and John Gosden holding all the aces (and dice) with the top two in the market for the 18:10 over 1m2f.

Stoute's Crystal Mariner ran a nice race on debut at Pontefract, and as a son of Sea The Stars, the step up to 1m2f looks perfect. But he was beaten 5L and the 8/11 price does nothing for me.

Never one to shy away from a newcomer, the Gosden first-timer Lion's Pride has a ton of stamina in his pedigree and is also bred for the All-Weather with three winners on artificial surfaces in his family.

His dam Crimson Ribbon was trained by the great man, and she won over 1m4f on just her second start.

Gosden has a huge 36% strike-rate with his 3yos at the track, and the 9/4 price will do for me.

Stoute was recently named into racing's hall of fame, it won't be long before Gosden is there too. Well, he should be.