No. 6 (4) Loving Feeling SBK 7/4 EXC 2.98 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Mea Domina hit 1.748/11 in-running at the Curragh on Sunday and that was the closest we got to a winner. Monday's action starts off for me at Windsor and a tried and trusted route of identifying the Sea The Stats offspring on debut.

There's not much to add to the super sire's tremendous work, but Loving Feeling for John Gosden can hopefully start us off on a winning note as there is a lot to like about his pedigree, and I am never one to shy away from backing a newcomer.

Gosden actually won this race in 2018 with Sevenna Star - who subsequently scored at Group 3 level at Sandown and turned out to be a strong stayer.

Loving Feeling is bred to stay, like most Normandie Stud horses, and this horse's mother Loving Things won on her first career start in the pink and white livery for Luca Cumani - crucially in soft conditions.

Gosden is currently 6-19 at 32% and Sea The Stars has a 16% win rate at Windsor over 1m2f.

Balding's debutant has a good draw at Kempton

No. 5 (3) Alsakib SBK 11/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

We have another newcomer for the second pick and at least we don't have to worry about soft conditions for the 18:30 at Kempton.

Alsakib runs for the first time in his career, and the son of Kingman is around the same price as a horse with experience (and a penalty) in Onight.

Onight is trained by Archie Watson, and my gut feeling at the moment with his horses is that they are going off a little too short in the betting. He has fired in four recent winners at short prices, but has had a 13/8 fav well beaten recently.

Alsakib is related to plenty of winners and has a 2yo pedigree, so it is surprising he hasn't made the track thus far.

His dam America Nova has produced plenty of winners and the selection's sire Kingman has an 18% win record at Kempton. The pick is also well drawn on the inside under Oisin Murphy.