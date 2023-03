Mare to impress on hurdling debut

Back Down The Park @ 13/8 in the 15:10 at Leopardstown

No. 3 Down The Park (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 3 Trainer: Barry Connell, Ireland

Jockey: M. J. M. O'Sullivan

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Let's Go Champ was included initially today but he was pulled out as a non-runner at 9am, and Down The Park was on the list so he gets nominated, albeit at a shorter price at 13/8

Trained by Barry Connell, the improvement for this mare looks pretty obvious considering her debut run for her previous trainer would have been very much on the sharp side in a Fairyhouse 2m bumper.

She was held up there and made some good progress late in the race, and in keeping with her pedigree, stepping up to 2m4f today looks to be the bare minimum.

Her dam was a 3m winner and there are two 3m5f scorers in her pedigree, so a ton of stamina is in there.

This doesn't look a particularly strong mares' race and her trainer is 3-9 in the last month at 33%.

Back Down The Park in the 15:10 at Leopardstown 13/8

Drop in trip no problem for Tyre Kicker

Back Tyre Kicker @ 85/40 in the 16:20 at Leopardstown

No. 5 Tyre Kicker (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: Keith Donoghue

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

Over the fences for Sunday's second selection, and a solid if unspectacular Novice Chase at 16:20 that should see Tyre Kicker complete his hat-trick.

I was quite surprised he was over 2/1 for this given how well he travelled last time at Fairyhouse, but perhaps the price is due to him taking a massive drop in distance as he's down from 3m2f to 2m1f.

Back Tyre Kicker in the 16:20 at Leopardstown 85/40

I don't see that as a problem as he moved with plenty of pace at both Fairyhouse and Tramore, and the Tramore win (which is a sharp track) was over 2m6f.

His jumping has been very accurate so far in his perfect 2-2 over fences, and while the Tramore victory was a very weak race, he won't be wanting for stamina, and this looks more than winnable as in opposition, Gordon Elliott's favourite here Irish Blaze unseated last time and is a very keen horse.