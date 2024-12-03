Horse Racing Tips: Goldie's Sierra to break losing run in huge 107/1 Tuesday double

Hills has a well treated filly capable of a little better

Sire of Alpine Sierra gives hope for Newcastle

Alan Dudman is in the double chair again for Tuesday with a 107/1 108.00 multiple

Two short price winners with the one point selection in two days has kept us going but there's a bit more juice in terms of prices for Tuesday's racing at Newcastle and the first each-way tip in a few days with Lake Teo.

Over the summer, backing horses from the Charlie Hills yard had an element of jeopardy as his numbers were badly on the wane, but in turn with that, a few of the horses from the Lambourn set have become nicely handicapped; and Lake Teo can be one such runner.

She started the summer rated 74 and in a series of runs has gone to 65, but all is not lost.

Having tried a few trips from 1m to 1m4f it looks as though Hills is still trying to find her best distance, so the wise move is to opt for the one in the middle! From those early efforts in the summer, she wasn't quite up to the company at some of the good tracks as she raced twice at Newmarket in what at the time, looked fair races.

There was certainly something to work with from Windsor and Haydock in the summer, although her two subsequent runs at the backend of the season were poor so we need to put a line through those two.

Hills has at least had three winners in November, and while it's not quite time to fly a kite above the yard, she could be capable of a little better with her reduced mark and is worth a shot on this sort of surface as her dam is by Shamardal, whose stock tends to act well on the artificial.

Recommended Bet Back Lake Teo E/W in the 14:54 Newcastle SBK 11/1

Over to you genial Jim Goldie and Amie Waugh, with Waugh a plus for me as she enjoyed an excellent Flat season on the turf on some of Goldie's stayers.

She proved on more than one occasion she is an excellent judge of pace and she collected a not too shabby 17 turf winners along with 29 placed runs (second and third).

Alpine Sierra hasn't won for a while, sixteen runs to be exact, but he'll be happier facing 7f on Tuesday than the 6f he raced at last time. For a horse who had raced over 1m3f early in his career, it wasn't the most surprising defeat in the world despite holding a near rail pitch as he was somewhat outpaced.

Back to 7f is wise as I doubt he'll reinvent himself as a sprinter and he ran two decent races over the long straight at Ayr's 7f during the turf season to keep me interested for Newcastle's long run to home.

He's off the same mark of 62 here as he was at Ayr and while 0-9 on the All-Weather, he's a son of Distorted Humor so should in theory act on an synthetic surface, and the sire is 11% win and 39% placed at Newcastle.

We have three places on the Sportsbook for both Lake Teo and Alpine Sierra.

Recommended Bet Back Alpine Sierra E/W in the 18:00 Newcastle SBK 8/1