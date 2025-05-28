Horse Racing Tips: Go for gold at Hamilton with this 72/1 each-way double

Dingwall shaped well and drops in distance looks a plus

Goldie triple-handed with Alnayef an each-way price

Alan Dudman goes for a double at Hamilton with three and four places available





A pair of non runners in the 15:00 at Hamilton this morning, but we still have nine runners to play with and Dingwall is a fair price here at 15/28.50.

He didn't shape too badly on his return to action last time out at Ayr, and I like him going back down in trip this afternoon as I can see the stiff 1m here suiting him.

Dingwall travelled nicely as he kept tabs with the eventual winner Glasses Up, and while the the advantage of making the running certainly was with Glasses Up, Dingwall emptied slightly at the end. Fitness more so than the trip was my overriding takeaway as he was a winner over 1m2f last term.

The hood returns today and the race looks fairly open with not many in form.

Recommended Bet Back Dingwall in the 15:00 at Hamilton E/W SBK 15/2





Jim Goldie is in full attack mode here with three of the field, and while I do have time for his Letsbefrank, he might need a little further these days. Alnayef is the Goldie horse that has to be monitored.

With an impeccable pedigree, his exploits on the track when trained by the Gosdens fell short of what's expected as a son of Sea The Stars, but he did finish second to his then stablemate French Master in a novice at Kempton last term - and French Master was a recent winner at Goodwood off 96.

Alnayef left Clarehaven and a debut for the wily Goldie was not short of positives last time.

Upped to 1m5f at Hamilton he ran in 0-95 company at a big price. It was his first run for over 200 days and was keen, but was fourth and never totally got involved.

Down 1lb, we are nowhere near to finding out where he is in terms of his mark, and with the added fitness, the four places here looks appealing.

Recommended Bet Back Alnayef in the 16:30 at Hamilton E/W SBK 15/2

Recommended Bet Back Wednesday's double at Hamilton E/W SBK 72/1



April winners at BSP:

Seo Linn 3.3

Push The Button (place) 4.53

Happygolucky (place) 2.31

Iroko (place) 2.87

Bubble Gum 2.81

Billy McGarry 6.08

Moon Over Miami 3.05

Persica 4.19

City Of Delight 3.3,

Ribee (place) 2.56

Cheeky Wink 7.0

Lombron (place) 3.35

Love Billy Boy 6.87

Adamantly Chosen (place) 4.12

May winners at BSP:

Falakeyah 2.66

Cinderella's Dream 2.58

Seraphim Angel (place) 2.79

Sea Invasion 3.42

Jabbar (place) 2.72

La Trinidad 6.35 (place)

Carmers 2.77

Glamorous Breeze 7.92

Socialite 4.75