Horse Racing Tips: Go with Jack's Jungle for Wednesday Kempton 57/1 double

Trainer Jack Channon
Trainer Jack Channon has a 33% placed record at Kempton

Alan Dudman landed his second winning double in five days with a 10/111.00 multiple yesterday and he's going with a 57/1 bet on Wednesday on the All-Weather...

  • Parramount consistency to earn first AW win

  • Channon can add to 17% AW strike-rate

  • Alan Dudman is playing a 66/167.00 double at Kempton on Wednesday

Kempton - 18:20: Back Parramount @ 7/24.50

Initially I looked at Eben Zaabeel in this 1m3f Handicap as a well-bred unexposed three-year-old, but I've got burned backing Charlie Hills this season as too many have underperformed. Plus the yard are now 0-20 in the last 24 days and just 22 winners this season for a good yard is a poor return.

Therefore the old boy Parramount comes into the equation, and he won't mind the drop back in distance here at all at a fair price of 13/27.50.

He's been campaigned over 1m6f and 1m4f this year and ran a pretty good race in testing ground at Epsom last time from the front and hit 1.51/2 in-running.

Parramount has gone close with seconds at Kempton and Newcastle from marks of 74 and 73, and while others are likely to improve a bit on their marks, he should give his running if he can get out from his wide draw to make the running.

Recommended Bet

Back Parramount in the 18:20 Kempton

SBK7/2

Kempton - 18:55: Back Jungle Mac @ 12/113.00

Trainer Jack Channon hasn't had too many winners at Kempton (three from 30 runners), but his placed record is good at 33% and I am backing his Jungle Mac to bounce back after a poor run last time and Channon Jnr has a 17% strike-rate this year with his three-year-olds on the All-Weather.

That effort was easily forgivable at Goodwood at the big summer festival there, and it was all too much for him over the 1m in 0-90 company - plus he sweated up beforehand.

It could have been a case of him simply not handling Goodwood, as previously he scored at Newmarket from 82 and the fact he had a lead in the race rather than him making the running suited him.

He's consistent with the odd quirk as he can often look a hard ride and awkward, but on his Chester run in a 0-100 earlier this season Jungle Mac would have a cracking chance.

A good draw in three looks ideal and he's 1-3 on the All-Weather with a 7L win at Chelmsford and two placed runs both at Kempton - one as a novice behind the smart Olympic Candle.

Jungle Mac was backed last night too from 14s into 8/19.00 so I feel I've missed the each-way boat somewhat.

Recommended Bet

Back Jungle Mac in the 18:55 Kempton

SBK12/1
Recommended Bet

Back Alan's Kempton double in one click

SBK57/1

Now read Alan Dudman's Antepost preview for this weekend at Longchamp here!

Recommended bets

ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION

Multiples 2021 to present: +59.40pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +182.68pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

