Horse Racing Tips: Go with Jack's Jungle for Wednesday Kempton 57/1 double

Kempton - 18:20: Back Parramount @ 7/24.50
Parramount
- J: Hollie Doyle
- T: Charlie Longsdon
- F: 2302623
Initially I looked at Eben Zaabeel in this 1m3f Handicap as a well-bred unexposed three-year-old, but I've got burned backing Charlie Hills this season as too many have underperformed. Plus the yard are now 0-20 in the last 24 days and just 22 winners this season for a good yard is a poor return.
Therefore the old boy Parramount comes into the equation, and he won't mind the drop back in distance here at all at a fair price of 13/27.50.
He's been campaigned over 1m6f and 1m4f this year and ran a pretty good race in testing ground at Epsom last time from the front and hit 1.51/2 in-running.
Parramount has gone close with seconds at Kempton and Newcastle from marks of 74 and 73, and while others are likely to improve a bit on their marks, he should give his running if he can get out from his wide draw to make the running.
Kempton - 18:55: Back Jungle Mac @ 12/113.00
Jungle Mac (Ire)
- J: Edward Greatrex
- T: Jack Channon
- F: 13432210
Trainer Jack Channon hasn't had too many winners at Kempton (three from 30 runners), but his placed record is good at 33% and I am backing his Jungle Mac to bounce back after a poor run last time and Channon Jnr has a 17% strike-rate this year with his three-year-olds on the All-Weather.
That effort was easily forgivable at Goodwood at the big summer festival there, and it was all too much for him over the 1m in 0-90 company - plus he sweated up beforehand.
It could have been a case of him simply not handling Goodwood, as previously he scored at Newmarket from 82 and the fact he had a lead in the race rather than him making the running suited him.
He's consistent with the odd quirk as he can often look a hard ride and awkward, but on his Chester run in a 0-100 earlier this season Jungle Mac would have a cracking chance.
A good draw in three looks ideal and he's 1-3 on the All-Weather with a 7L win at Chelmsford and two placed runs both at Kempton - one as a novice behind the smart Olympic Candle.
Jungle Mac was backed last night too from 14s into 8/19.00 so I feel I've missed the each-way boat somewhat.
