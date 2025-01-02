Horse Racing Tips: Go each way with Newcastle pair in 89/1 double

Yoshimi still well treated and will appreciate Newcastle's stiffer test

Ravensbourne still seeking her first win but Keady is on the board

Alan Dudman has an each-way double at 89/1 90.00 for Thursday's All-Weather card

Yoshimi may have finished back in eighth last time at Wolverhampton, but there was enough in the run to keep us interested at a big price today, and as usual with a Michael Herrington hombre, the market does not want to know the grey at all and he's gone out to 8/19.00 this morning on the Sportsbook.

We'll take a chance with that price in opposition to the short priced favourite Oriental Prince who won yesterday with the excellent Amie Waugh on, but now has Paul Mulrennan taking over just 24 hours later and Mulrennan has had a few nightmare passages of late at the track.

Yoshimi will be far better suited to today's stiff 6f rather than Wolves on his latest outing as he missed the break and fluffed the start by 10L and always was on the backfoot.

I am not sure he helped himself going for an inside run either behind a wall of horses, and while the pace slackened at some point which was frenetic early, the finishing speed was more of a dash with the closing split sectional at 104%, and that wouldn't have suited Yoshimi, who to his credit stayed on.

He's still a horse to be interested in from his current mark of 61 and is not badly handicapped on his form of 2023 in the winter when he was rated 10lb higher.

Recommended Bet Back Yoshimi EW SBK 8/1

A similar sort of price with Ravensbourne at 9s in the 16:40 and similar sort of market with an odds-on favourite in the shape of Angel Of Antrim - who went into 10/111.91 this morning from 11/82.38.

Ravensbourne was another who suffered some misfortune last time when sent off favourite on stable debut for Michael Keady, and while she ran with credit, a poor start didn't help and the winner was in the best position to make all and dominate at Lingfield.

That was her second good effort over 6f at Leafy in December and she ran with the blinkers on for the first-time most recently and they remain on which is a positive, and while she's had a go at 7f, she has never really convinced at the trip and 6f looks her best chance of winning with a switch to a stiffer track today.

Keady, who recently started out training by himself is 2-7 at 29% with his first couple of winners on the board.

Recommended Bet Back Ravensbourne EW SBK 9/1