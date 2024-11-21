Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Gincident to go for gold in 70/1 Thursday double

Gincident
Richard Fahey's Gincident starts off the Thursday double at Southwell

Alan Dudman is taking in two races on the All-Weather on Thursday as part of his latest Sportsbook multiple at Southwell and Wolverhampton...

Southwell - 17:00: Back Gincident @ 11/26.50

Gincident has struggled with his mark in the last year and hasn't managed to put his head in front in 2024, but his rating has slipped down to 78 and he looks to have a bit of scope for a bet with a return to the All-Weather.

He finished third at Newcastle at the beginning of last month in a race where nothing went right. He was slowly away and then had to move across to the stands' side but the winner (who made all) had built up a full head of steam and wasn't for catching.

Gincident did well under the circumstances even though the pace somewhat collapsed around the front-runner, and while Gincident was a bit short of room on the inside, which is often the case at Newcastle when they bunch up on the rail, he did finish strongly to finish third.

He claimed second at York in May and Southwell over 1m in the spring and I get the feeling with his record he could be a little better on the All-Weather and we know he acts on the track.

The selection is undeniably well treated considering he was rated 89 last year.

Recommended Bet

Back Gincident in the 17:00 Southwell

SBK11/2

Wolverhampton - 18:10: Back Grecian Gold @ 10/111.00

Lowly stuff in the 18:10 at Wolverhampton but there's some mileage at the price for Grecian Gold in a wide open race.

The three-year-old attempts to see out his longest trip to date and if he can step up from 7f to 1m, the best place to do it is at Wolverhampton with the emphasis on speed rather than stamina.

He was a winner at the track back in August over 7f and his two strongest sectionals were the final two furlongs in a race where he also had to come wide from the turn, so there's hope and scope on that run that he should stay.

Grecian Gold has been well beaten on his last two starts at Kempton, although he didn't run too badly at that track when third in September off a mark of 58.

George Bass can claim 3lb, and the rider has won on Grecian Gold and he still can win races from 55 with a decent draw this evening.

Recommended Bet

Back Grecian Gold in the 18:10 Wolverhampton

SBK10/1
Recommended Bet

Back Thursday's double in one click here

SBK70/1

