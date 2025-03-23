Horse Racing Tips: Gerrit's looks an each-way gem in Naas 64/1 Sunday double

Rathbranchurch can build on last week's return at the Curragh

Four places on offer in the 15:13 puts 12/1 13.00 chance in the frame

Alan Dudman has a double for Sunday at Naas

It's a case of "as you were" again with Rathbranchurch, who I put up last Sunday at the Curragh and he was very well backed from double figures into 4/15.00 but came up short.

That effort was his first run since November off a break of 133 days, so there's hope he can still improve as he is well treated from his current mark of 70 and his effort at the Curragh threw up a couple of positives.

Firstly, he travelled quite well in the race just tucked in behind the pace but with two furlongs to go, slightly get hemmed in by the horse on his left, and then ended up drifting to his right only to meet a wall of horses in front of him.

In no way was he unlucky, but a clear run would have certainly advanced his finishing position.

A return to Naas should work too as he ran a fine race in October here over course and distance when 2L behind the 90-rated Heavenly Power when he ran off 72 and had some early pace with a prominent ride.

Yielding ground suits and we can expect a better run.

Recommended Bet Back Rathbranchurch in the 13:28 at Naas SBK 4/1

The betting has the 15:13 at Naas as one-way traffic with Love Billy Boy in as the 1/12.00 favourite, but in a field of 15 is a price I can easily swerve.

With four places, Gerrit's Gem looks worth an each-way play, although the 18/119.00 is long gone since the Sportsbook priced the race up with Kieran Cotter's five-year-old now at 12/113.00.

The pick is lightly-raced for his age, but enjoyed a good season last term with two wins with a Cork 6f Maiden win in the spring and a Cork 1m Handicap success in October.

Conditions were yielding for the latter triumph, so conditions ought not to present a problem today and he's another that usually races up with the pace judged on his efforts in Mallow.

He ran in a valuable Curragh Handicap in June and showed plenty of pace on good ground on that occasion, but with form over further, the 7f trip could work out to be his best this season.

While off 79 today, he has to improve considering he's taking on a pair of horses at the top of the weights in the 90s, but he's an interesting runner for one so lightly-raced.

Recommended Bet Back Gerrit's Gem in the 15:13 at Naas E/W SBK 12/1

Recommended Bet Back Sunday's double at Naas E/W SBK 64/1

February winners at BSP:

Saint Anapolino 4.61

Heathen 6.33

Terresita 3.38 (place)

Miss Cynthia 4.08

Lady Nunthorpe 8.78

Topgun Simmy (place) 4.44

My Brother Mike 3.12

Partisan Hero 2.94

Top Of The Class 2.78

Sir Rodneyredblood 4.4

King Of Ithaca 4.47

March winners at BSP:

Collusion 2.99

Lady Manzor 10.29

Mayo County 6.4

Puturhandstogether 13.71

Resplendent Grey (place) 3.41

Stumptown 4.07

Jordans (place) 3.30

Below The Radar (place) 3.7

Westmorian 3.46

Reginald Charles 2.04

Old Cowboy (place) 3.17