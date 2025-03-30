Horse Racing Tips: Galveston to get his season going at Leopardstown in Sunday double

Menuisier horse progressive at 1m2f last term

David Menuisier's City Of Delight was a most progressive horse last term at 1m2f and this four-year-old could be set for another good season as he starts his campaign off in a decent 0-95.

From Windsor off 63 in 2024, he rattled off four wins on a variety of ground from good to firm to soft and his final success at Goodwood came in testing with Timeform rating the going with some heavy in it.

That was some performance at the Sussex track as he made up a lot of ground in the final two furlongs and clearly the fast pace to aim at with the conditions helped draw out his stamina.

I wouldn't be surprised to see him at 1m4f this season and perhaps further, but stamina for 1m2f in a big field could still suit him today.

His final run of the season was a fair effort when sixth to Laafi at Doncaster and he certainly got outpaced there and was probably in a poor position out wide and away from action - I give him another chance at Donny and he can get on track for a fruitful season.

Aidan O'Brien's team could be up and running today with serious chances in the Group races, but the Handicap over 1m2f for three-year-olds looks a race to follow and Galveston steps up in trip for his handicap debut and the distance looks sure to suit.

Indeed, a pedigree of Frankel and a dam who influences stamina should see Galveston improve for the 1m2f today.

He was a late starter last term and wasn't seen until September and flopped badly when sent off odds-on for a debut at Naas, but was a different proposition on his subsequent start at the same venue up to 1m and made the running to win. He still looked green and certainly a size but there was something pleasing with the manner of his head carriage and clearly is a rookie learning.

A mark of 87 is fair enough and he'll have to be smart to defy that, and whether this is a launch pad for greater things we'll see as he does hold entries in the Derby and Irish Derby, like probably a million 1m4f horses for the stable. Fanciful or not, front-running tactics over 1m2f with a new trip look both plusses.

