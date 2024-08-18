Horse Racing Tips: Frank can be a Sunday godsend in Pontefract double

Go with Arkenstaar despite trainer's cold spell

Letsbefrank thirving this year over staying trips

Alan Dudman has a double for Pontefract on Sunday

Pontefract's Sunday card deserves credit for the money on offer - including a Listed race for fillies with a couple of three-figure rated runners in that.

My punting options for the fixture in west Yorkshire however, lie with the 16:15 1m Handicap and the largest field of the day.

Arkenstaar has a reasonable draw and has been running consistently well, and that consistency might be rewarded, although Michael Dods could be in better form, with his stats reading a very low 5% strike-rate with just two winners in two weeks on Friday. At the time of writing he was on the coldlist without a winner in 22.

No doubt he's another warming up for York next week.

Arkenstaar is a Hamilton favourite, and while clearly in love with the Scottish air and stiff uphill climb there, I am hoping that ability in a stiff finish will help him at Pontefract.

He's been described as a "grinder" by his trainer, so we'll take a Cliff Thorburn performance here if it's a winning win. Indeed, he won twice earlier in the season at his beloved Hamilton from marks of 66 and 67. While he is off 73 on Sunday and needs a personal best, this does look a winnable race for the money.

Arkenstaar can race prominently and is fairly versatile with going, and while he has winning form on soft, he also acts when it's fairly lively.

Recommended Bet Back Arkenstaar SBK 10/1

Paul Mulrennan wasn't exactly in my good books with the ride on Classy Al recently. He met trouble in a five runner-race at Musselburgh and ought to have won, but thankfully I am a forgiving sort and we go again with messrs Mulrennan and Goldie.

In fact, the pair are enjoying a fine year together, with Mulrennan on 68 winners and "Genial Jim" on 48.

Letsbefrank has an extra furlong to contend with on Sunday, but he's done nothing but thrive over staying trips this season.

He won at Hamilton (1m3f) and Thirsk (over 1m6f) with Amie Waugh guiding the horse home. Indeed, the win at Thirsk was a fine ride as Waugh and Letsbefrank had run into some trouble despite winning at Hamilton, but at Thirsk she made more use of him and he relished the distance.

The selection hit odds-on in-running last time in another of the Sunday Series' races at Haydock, and that was a more competitive looking 0-90 - although three of the horses rated in the high 80s were seventh, eighth and ninth of nine.

He showed how well he travels last time at a nice flat track, and while he won't be inconvenienced by a drop back to 1m6f, I think he has a good chance of staying the 17f here and want to take on the progressive 3yo Godsend.

Recommended Bet Back Letsbefrank SBK 5/2