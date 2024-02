Alan has had four single winners in five days

Russell can continue good form at Newcastle

Step up to 2m4f a positive move for second leg

No. 4 Two Auld Pals (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Patrick Wadge

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 107

We got one of the three Lucinda Russell winners at Ayr on Monday, and we ride the Kinross train again on Thursday with Newcastle's meeting passing their morning inspection - although nearly 50mm of rain at the track this week and five overnight will make it a thorough test.

Russell's Two Auld Pals really ought to have a win next to his name from his two hurdling runs to date as costly errors late on have made him a ready made winner to collecting two seconds.

He hit 1.444/9 last time at the track and was turned over as a beaten favourite, but the front two were a long way ahead of the third and had he not made a costly blunder two out, I am sure he would have won.

Two Auld Pals was previously beaten by Tim Vaughan's Classic Lord in December at Bangor, that was his hurdling debut in a novice and the winner took in a good race at Aintree soon after and is rated 124.

The selection was rated in the 70s on the Flat and loved heavy ground, so at least he'll act on the today's surface, and a mark of 107 looks okay considering he travelled all over the winner last time out at the track.

It looks as though he might stay a little further too.

Back Two Auld Pals @ 11/26.50 Bet here

No. 4 Forged Well (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Martin Todhunter

Jockey: Patrick Wadge

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 106

The two at the top of the market include a Sue Smith horse who is looking for the hat-trick, but I have shied away from Smith in recent times and I much prefer the claims of Martin Todhunter's Forged Well.

He created a good impression winning at Carlisle in December on his hurdling debut and did well to go and win considering the messy nature of the start of the race. And while the pace was steady, he does look a horse for 2m4f to 3m races.

Indeed, his dam his from Gold Well, and Gold Wells have plenty of stamina.

Forged Well was in the race at Newcastle last time in which Two Auld Pals was second, and he patently wasn't sharp or quick enough with the drop down to 2m1f that day against him - so stepping up to 2m4f this afternoon is a big plus.

He's another going handicapping for the first time with Patrick Wadge able to claim 3lb.

Back Forged Well @ 9/25.50 Bet here