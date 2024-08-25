Horse Racing Tips: Firebird out to show her class in Sunday 25/1 double

Soft conditions very much in Goodwood selection's favour

Impressive filly up in class at Naas

Alan Dudman's latest double pays 25/1 26.00 on Sunday

Two good races today for the Sunday tips, and hopefully to fare better than York as some of those handicaps were brutal. I think nearly every one of my selections met trouble or came from the rear, two massive no-nos at York.

Sunday's feature at Naas is the 15:07 Group 3 Ballyogan Stakes for fillies and mares and Firebird 5/23.50 has a UK challenge flanking her in the betting with runners from David O'Meara and William Haggas.

Firebird has been a revelation in two starts for Paddy Twomey since joining from Rebecca Menzies and hammered a field on stable debut by 5L on good ground at Cork. The ground officially was given as good that day but times suggested there was firm in the going description.

That was visually impressive, and it was backed up by the clock with not only how well she travelled but also the acceleration near side as she floated away clocking three final furlongs at 10.65, 10.61, and 11.09 seconds.

Twenty days ago she was even better at Naas over CD with a 6L win, although she had a ton in hand on ratings and once again pulverised a field.

It was smaller in numbers in terms of opposition, but a front-runner set up a finish for Firebird beautifully and Billy Lee barely moved - her acceleration in the final furlong or two is the feature of her style.

Her trainer Paddy Twomey has said she might stay further, and I think she's a pretty exciting filly.

Recommended Bet Back Firebird SBK 5/2

We cannot grumble with the quality of racing on Sunday with several excellent handicaps, and one of them is most certainly the Goodwood 15:35 over 7f.

Three horses are rated in three figures and Rebel Territory will face a test of credentials on first run of the season off top weight and a mark of 103, but the ground has come in his favour.

He's almost a forgotten horse, as the last time he was seen on the track was May 2023 - and it was some performance too in taking the Victoria Cup at Ascot by am impressive 4L off 96.

It was a devastating handicap win and he devoured the soft conditions, something connections picked up on the post-race debrief and by saying he's simply a better horse in soft and could go up in grade.

Rebel Territory has also been a revelation dropped down to 7f and is now 2-2 at the trip having previously raced at 1m and beyond, while Goodwood suits him as he has a good record here over further and ran well in the 2022 Golden Mile Handicap.

I put him up as a selection earlier in the season for a big handicap and he was a non-runner, but the soft conditions will suit him tremendously today and we saw yesterday at the track what hard work it was with the horses all deviating to the stands' side.

Recommended Bet Back Rebel Territory SBK 13/2