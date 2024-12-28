Horse Racing Tips: Falcon to swoop with Havana for Saturday 79/1 Newcastle double

First-time headgear and good mark puts Falcon in the picture

Fahey three-year-old off a break a good price at Newcastle

Alan Dudman picks out an each-way double for Saturday at 79/1 80.00

You know it's not your day when Parisencore trades at 1.51/2 in-running to be displaced by Harper's Brook in a finish who was coaxed home with aplomb at Wetherby yesterday.

Newcastle and Southwell provide marathon Saturday cards and some interesting runners for All-Weather lovers and Falcon Nine is a big enough price for the 15:00 at Newcastle over 1m2f.

He's certainly becoming a nearly horse as a 15-race maiden and still seeking his first win, so there are plenty of risks, but the price factors in that.

The step up in trip to 1m2f last time was his first attempt and got it well enough and was one of the eyecatchers at the 2f marker when well out the back but still going pretty well.

Out wide or furthest away from the stands' side is never my ideal Newcastle position, but he was switched to the inside and ran on, and in a race where the finishing speed was nearly 104%, he looked to have a little too much to do.

I like the angle with the cheekpieces on the first time today but there is ability for this low grade there and he's dropped down from a seasonal starting mark of 72 to a lowly 61, and the run last time is enough to keep me interested for now.

Recommended Bet Back Falcon Nine SBK 7/1

The question mark here with Our Havana is how fit he will be for his first run since June and 196 days, so at least the support from 11s into 9s was encouraging this morning.

His last outing was in 0-95 company at York and he finished well beaten and miles behind Tolstoy and this obviously looks more realistic today.

Tapping into his April win at Newmarket on good ground, that was his first run for 199 days so there's hope with a win fresh before that the absence might help as a fresh horse for today.

In terms of his mark, it still looks a good one based on his run at Ayr as a novice in 2023 when fourth behind Jehangeer who is now rated in the 90s and Nighteyes, who finished second that day, is now 99.

Our Havana is unexposed and tries the All-Weather for the first time with his sire (Havana Gold) holding 12% win and 29% placed stats at Newcastle.

Recommended Bet Back Our Havana SBK 9/1