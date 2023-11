Revoquable an advised 13/2 7.40 winner yesterday

Beckett strong stats with 2yos on the All-Weather

Fanshawe with two winners from seven runners

No. 1 (8) Spinto Soprano SBK 16/5 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

With only one jumps' card on Wednesday, it's fairly easy to swerve Fakenham as nothing interests me there, but there's some well bred sorts in the 17:15 at Kempton tonight and a race that presents a nice mix of those with experience and those making their debuts.

Saeed bin Suroor's Dubai Beach was of obvious interest this morning, but she was drifting alarmingly this morning from 6/16.80 to 7/17.80, and then 12/113.00. And while I don't mind a drifter, that's not ideal for a first run.

I've gone for Ralph Beckett's Spinto Soprano, who is one with two runs under her belt and a win last time at Southwell.

She put the benefit of a debut run at Salisbury to good use at Southwell and looks very much the type that will get 1m no problem, which is a plus for Kempton as it's been riding stiff of late in terms of getting home.

While the time-figure was not spectacular at Southwell, I liked the way she picked up from a poor position to win with a bit in hand.

She had looked outpaced over 7f at Salisbury so it bodes well she could still win off a steady pace in a race that turned into a complete sprint last time.

Beckett is also 7-25 with his 2yos on the All-Weather at 28%.

No. 2 (2) Willem Twee SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 93

Willem Twee looked a horse of some ability last winter on the All-Weather and finished second to the 107-rated Mutafawwig, but we've hardly seen him this year with just one start - and that was a lamentable effort at Ascot in September.

He was nowhere near the progressive horse form 2022 on that Ascot effort, but it was his first start for 11 months and with rustiness and ground against him, he's worth giving another chance to show his true worth on a surface he acts well on.

The selection was actually disqualified subsequently after a Kempton win last summer for testing positive from a sample.

He's a smooth traveller and has been dropped 2lb from Ascot, and while this is a fairly hot race for the time of year, Willem Twee will be fresher than all of the field and has a good draw too on the inside.

His trainer James Fanshawe has had two winners and two seconds from his last seven runners too.

