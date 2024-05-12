Horse Racing Tips: Fairbanks has the staying power for Newcastle double
Alan Dudman heads to Newcastle for their late night Sunday card and is backing two handicappers in his double...
Real Terms bogged down in heavy last time
Progressive stayer from last term in action
Alan is eyeing Balding to improve on 22% win rate
Newcastle - 16:52: Back Real Terms
Real Terms
- J: Brandon Wilkie
- T: Grant Tuer
- F: 46-873146
A trio of course and distance winners are in the Newcastle 16:52 over 1m2f and one of those is the Grant Tuer-trained Real Terms.
She's been racing over further - notably 2m and 1m4f last time at Thirsk, but there was an excuse for her beaten out of sight that day as the ground was as testing as you can get.
A trip of around 1m2f to 1m3f looks her best and she does act on the All-Weather with a reasonably consistent profile, so I expect her to certainly run nearer to her figure than she did at Thirsk.
She's drawn in three which could either be a help of a hindrance to others, as she can often miss the break, but when she gets it right as she did at Southwell in March, she has the ability to see out her race well considering she has raced over further - and that's not a bad thing at Newcastle.
Off a mark of 76, she's just 1lb higher than her last win.
Back Real Terms
Newcastle - 18:00: Back Fairbanks
Fairbanks
- J: Oisin Murphy
- T: Andrew Balding
- F: 73/5111-6
Fairbanks is another who was seen at Thirsk in testing conditions last time, but we can forgive that run as it was his first of the season and first since being gelded, and he never looked likely to feature held up off the pace.
He was a progressive horse last term over 1m4f and reeled off easy wins from 68, 74 and 80.
The George Strawbridge-owned galloper looks hard work and an out-and-out stayer, so I wouldn't be surprised if he goes up in distance later this season as stamina is most certainly his forte.
He landed a three-runner race last summer and was under pressure, heavy pressure too at Goodwood against the sharp contours there - as he was sent off 2/51.40 market leader and hit around 20/121.00 in-running, but managed to win.
It's no surprise he improved for the visor fitting.
A good galloping track and stiff finish will serve him well on Sunday and this can be a stepping stone to races with some decent prize-money, plus he has two All-Weather winners in his pedigree.
Andrew Balding has a 22% strike-rate at Newcastle and 41% placed.
Back Fairbanks
Recommended bets
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +64.01pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +175.28pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
