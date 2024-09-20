Horse Racing Tips: Fahey to solve the Bronze Cup riddle with Ayr 75/1 double
Alan Dudman goes for the each-way angle again on Friday with the extra places on the Sportsbook and The Ridler is part of his 75/176.00 multiple...
Bronze Cup selection too well handicapped to ignore
Billy No Mates worth upgrading after luckless Haydock run
Alan Dudman plays each-way with six and four places on Friday
Ayr - 16:15: Back The Ridler @ 17/29.50
The Ridler
- J: Billy Garritty
- T: Richard Fahey
- F:
Ayr's Western meeting started disastrously for Richard Fahey yesterday with both Catalyse and Bambalam getting turned over at short prices and from Fahey's seven runners he failed to yield a win. Hopefully that can change with The Ridler - who lines up in the Ayr Bronze Cup.
We've got the extra places here with six on offer on the Sportsbook and he simply is too well treated to ignore.
As a Royal Ascot winner in 2022 in the Norfolk, who then subsequently struggled with his lofty mark and from 107 in 2023, he's now off 70.
With that of course comes a horse who hasn't won for a long time but with the ground on the good side, that's more than beneficial to him as both of his best runs this term have come away from softer conditions.
He was in a 0-90 in June, admittedly stuffed, but a big field on decent ground and what looks according to the betting anyway a good draw with a high number, I give him a chance each-way.
I'd also keep an eye on the perennial troublesome Classy Al with the first-time headgear.
Ayr - 17:20: Back Billy No Mates @ 7/18.00
Billy No Mates has a ton weight for the closing 17:20 1m5f Handicap but a return to Ayr might do the trick with the veteran, and he's another well handicapped horse.
His win at the track came in the dim and distant past and while he seems in the form wilderness at the moment, he's a big enough price to chance here.
His latest run was at Haydock in what looked a better race, and he was poorly positioned out the back in a steadily run race and also met some trouble.
Coming late tends to be his style and he's a horse with risks attached as he often leaves it too late, but off 72, he is 7lb lower than his first run of the campaign and today's trip looks his best.
Now read more tips for Friday here!
Recommended bets
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +32.50pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +177.59pts
