Horse Racing Tips: Fahey to solve the Bronze Cup riddle with Ayr 75/1 double

Bronze Cup selection too well handicapped to ignore

Billy No Mates worth upgrading after luckless Haydock run

Alan Dudman plays each-way with six and four places on Friday

Ayr's Western meeting started disastrously for Richard Fahey yesterday with both Catalyse and Bambalam getting turned over at short prices and from Fahey's seven runners he failed to yield a win. Hopefully that can change with The Ridler - who lines up in the Ayr Bronze Cup.

We've got the extra places here with six on offer on the Sportsbook and he simply is too well treated to ignore.

As a Royal Ascot winner in 2022 in the Norfolk, who then subsequently struggled with his lofty mark and from 107 in 2023, he's now off 70.

With that of course comes a horse who hasn't won for a long time but with the ground on the good side, that's more than beneficial to him as both of his best runs this term have come away from softer conditions.

He was in a 0-90 in June, admittedly stuffed, but a big field on decent ground and what looks according to the betting anyway a good draw with a high number, I give him a chance each-way.

I'd also keep an eye on the perennial troublesome Classy Al with the first-time headgear.

Recommended Bet Back The Ridler EW in the 16:15 Ayr SBK 17/2

Billy No Mates has a ton weight for the closing 17:20 1m5f Handicap but a return to Ayr might do the trick with the veteran, and he's another well handicapped horse.

His win at the track came in the dim and distant past and while he seems in the form wilderness at the moment, he's a big enough price to chance here.

His latest run was at Haydock in what looked a better race, and he was poorly positioned out the back in a steadily run race and also met some trouble.

Coming late tends to be his style and he's a horse with risks attached as he often leaves it too late, but off 72, he is 7lb lower than his first run of the campaign and today's trip looks his best.

Recommended Bet Back Billy No Mates EW in the 17:20 Ayr SBK 7/1