Horse Racing Tips: Expect delight from City in Windsor Monday double

Socialite could be up to his stiff looking mark of 104 at Windsor

In-form City Of Delight has another good opportunity to add to his record

Alan Dudman has two tips for Monday at Windsor in a Sportsbook 8/1 9.00 double

Socialite was entered in the Victoria Cup recently for a handicap debut at the beginning of the month and subsequently failed to take up the engagement, so the fact he's in a far easier race with fewer numbers for the mark of 104 keeps him onside as I fancied him at a big price for the race at Ascot.

On the face of it, 104 is a stiff looking mark, but he only faces four rivals here and the one to beat is the Wathnan horse Native Warrior - but he was beaten on his comeback run at Doncaster 59 days ago.

Socialite is more of a horse going forward with and basing his profile on his fourth at Listed level at Newmarket last term, he has to have a serious chance here.

A winner of his first two starts, he was often keen in races last term so the gelding operation last year can hopefully calm him down a little as he still has a fair bit of potential.

Recommended Bet Back Socialite in the 15:55 at Windsor SBK 9/4

David Menuisier's City Of Delight is turning into a bit of a win machine with six victories from his eight turf starts and this season has gone same way as last term with two wins from two.

His ideal set-up is a 1m2f on good ground and he faces that again today at Windsor and a rise of 3lbs after his City And Suburban Handicap win at Epsom still keeps him in the winnable mark territory.

He had Stressfree in third at Epsom last time and that horse ran a blinder at York in a good race to finish second at the Dante meeting recently and I really admired the way City Of Delight rallied after being slightly outpaced in the closing stages.

City Of Delight also has a course and distance Windsor win to his name from last summer when scoring in a Class 6 - so he's improved immensely since then and should justify his price at 7/42.75 at the top of the market.

Recommended Bet Back City Of Delight in the 16:30 at Windsor SBK 7/4