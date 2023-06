Alan had a single winner yesterday at 13.29 BSP

Newcomer a big mover today from 10/1 11.00 into 13/2 7.40

Spencer rides the final leg at Yarmouth

No. 7 (10) Quatre Bras (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Jane Chapple-Hyam

Jockey: Marco Ghiani

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Urban Road was a fine winner for Wednesday's column - landing in at a BSP of 13.29 and once again drifting. Bagging the place part there also set us up nicely for the second leg with Jamih, who travelled ever so well and looked a winner at one stage. How that horse didn't get third was a mystery - denied by a nose.

The 2yo 7f Novice at Yarmouth today contains some well above-average pedigrees and Godolphin are double-handed at the top of the market with a Charlie Appleby favourite at 6/4 and a Saeed bin Suroor newcomer next best at 5/1.

Away from those two, Jane Chapple-Hyam's Quatre Bras has a top pedigree and was supported from 10/111.00 into 13/27.40 this morning on Sportsbook, and I can see the angle with that initial price looking too big.

The 15/28.40 didn't last very long at all earlier today.

Whether he is sharp enough for a 7f debut we'll see as a son of Sea The Stars, as the sire is 0-8 win at the track over 7f with his juveniles, but three have placed at 33%.

Chapple-Hyam can also fire in the odd 2yo winner and is 2-8 this term at 25% with her juveniles, and few in her stable would cost as much as Quatre Bras cost at 350,000 guineas as a yearling.

This horse is the first runner out of the dam Waitingfortheday, who was trained by Joseph O'Brien - a smart miler on good or quick ground.

Appleby's Inner City cost 1.1M, so perhaps it's a little underwhelming he'll be starting at Yarmouth rather than a grander venue, and the Godolphin man is hardly in flying form at the moment - in fact 4-32 at 13%. Rare for him.

Back Quatre Bras 13/2

No. 4 (1) Masterclass SBK 13/2 EXC 8 Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 69

Backing runners from the David Simcock stable can often be a frustrating pursuit, purely as they are nearly always held up no matter the situation.

Masterclass 7/17.80 is for Simcock and Jamie Spencer today and the 4yo surely has to be better than his comeback run for the year at Southwell last time - finishing sixth of seven and beaten 6L.

My take is that he needed the run, as he was a solid performer last season with three seconds, a third and a win. The victory came at Brighton on quick ground, and he'll have the quick terrain today.

His final two runs on the AW in September 2022 saw the hold-up tactics fail, as he had far too much to do over 6f at Chelmsford, and likewise when he didn't have a stronger gallop at Kempton.

His record on good to firm ground reads 1,2,2 and he is ready for step up in distance to 7f now.

Simcock and Spencer together have an excellent record at Yarmouth at 28% win and 40% placed. If eight stand their ground he looks a good each-way price too.