Horse Racing Tips: Expect a big performance from Opera at Sandown on Thursday

Yarmouth selection can use his stamina to good effect

Hood looks a wise move for exciting Opera Ballo

Alan Dudman has two tips for Thursday in a Sportsbook 9/1 10.00 double

Decent ground at Yarmouth should stay decent despite the overcast start to the day and if the rain stays away conditions will certainly be in favour of Sir Edward Lear to carry on his progression.

He looked impressive winning on his debut at Ripon last term and possessed all the hallmarks of a horse who will stay 1m4f down the line, as he was outpaced quite markedly with three furlongs to go but there was a fair bit to admire with the way he got the hang of things and fairly zoomed away in the end to score by over two lengths.

The Ripon victory came over 1m2f and it's not often you would see a small field stretched out so far at the track as there was a gap of five lengths back to the third.

A creditable effort under a penalty followed and his return this season in a handicap for the first time was almost a carbon copy of his Ripon win, albeit finishing second.

They didn't go much of a pace at Windsor, and while he was more forwardly ridden, again he was outpaced with three furlongs to go before staying on.

I am sure 1m4f awaits but he'll have his conditions this evening and a bigger field might be of benefit in terms of his staying abilities.

Recommended Bet Back Sir Edward Lear in the 15:40 at Yarmouth SBK 7/2

Without doubt the most interesting runner on the Sandown card this evening is Charlie Appleby's Opera Ballo.

Hopes were high for this fellow after his first two starts with wide margin victories on the All-Weather, but any hopes of him being a 2,000 Guineas horse were dashed in the Craven with a rather flat run.

There were obvious factors at Newmarket. One of course was the brilliant Field Of Gold in front, but he was too keen and in hot company you cannot get away with that. He looked to be all at sea too into the famous Dip.

It's far too early to be writing him off as his turn of foot was devastating in both Kempton wins - scoring by an aggregate of 12 lengths.

With the keen-going ways from Newmarket, it's no surprise to see Appleby going for the hood this evening, a trainer who does well with first-time headgear with 29% win and 47% placed for the hoodie stats.

Opera Ballo's sire Ghaiyyath also won in the hood and the drop in class here can hopefully see him get back on track.

Recommended Bet Back Opera Ballo in the 20:05 at Sandown SBK 6/4