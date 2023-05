No. 1 (6) Smokey Malone SBK 7/1 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Julia Feilden

Jockey: Dylan Hogan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 62

A second successive runner-up yesterday but an excellent run from Kilbrainy - who went off at a price of 17.72 and travelled like a winner a long time. Place money landed, and I'll take the drift, but it could have been a different story with a matter of yards.

Quick ground at Yarmouth should help the 5yo Smokey Malone, and there's a chance for him to lead and get the run of the race over 1m6f.

He was in a stronger class of handicap last time at Chelmsford in 0-70 company, and ran creditably with a third to maintain his consistent series of efforts on the All-Weather.

Another of his winter efforts was a 3L defeat behind the win machine Dubai Jeanius.

Julie Feilden's runner now looks best at 1m6f these days, having spent a fair chunk of his career racing over shorter, and proved his worth with the 1m6f win at Southwell in April. You need to stay well there to win.

That was off 60, and he's only 2lb higher. He has been ridden off the pace, but he's best up with the speed

The trainer has had 76 placed runners from 305 at Yarmouth at 25%, and he's a big enough price too for an each-way play.

Back Smokey Malone 7/1

No. 5 (8) Shockwaves SBK 16/5 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 87

A decent 1m4f Handicap lights up the card at Kempton this evening, and with the top weight off 96, there are several smart horses in the line up.

Hughie Morrison may be going through a lean spell at the moment (one winner from 25 at 4%) but his Shockwaves won so easily at the start of the month, he looks the sort who can hold his own in better company.

He routed a field on the All-Weather by 4L and received a beautifully controlled ride from the front day from Oisin Murphy.

One of the more startling aspects of the race was how easily he was going and Murphy virtually motionless - yet the horse still ran a fast closing penultimate sectional of 10.93. Murphy was virtually easing him down in the end.

A 12lb rise is fully justified and none are better than the rider from the front at Kempton, so the former champion will have to use his skills to navigate a position from stall eight, but he's progressive.

Murphy and Morrison together at Kempton have a 19% win strike-rate and 38% placed.