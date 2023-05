Exceed can turn his seconds into a win

Wolverhampton and Newcastle the venues for a double

Warm on Alaskan's chances at Wolves

Back Alaskan @ 4/1 in the 20:10 at Wolverhampton

No. 10 (1) Alaskan (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 46

Some lowly-rated and moderate individuals are in the 20:10 at Wolverhampton tonight, and I don't often side with a horse rated in the 40s to win, but I am hoping Alaskan for Charlie Hills can make an impact in a poor race.

Hills is currently 5-18 at 22% and has a 5-14 record at Wolverhampton this term at an even greater 35%, and the race shouldn't take a lot of winning.

Alaskan didn't have a lot of luck last time at Lingfield - a race where he was help up off a slow gallop, as the winner made all and received the best ride. Alaskan unfortunately didn't and went for the inside route at Lingers, something that angers me on a regular basis.

He had previously shaped well on his handicap debut at Southwell over 6f, and I would be staggered if he cannot pick up a low-grade race with his pedigree, and his dam is a Speightstown, which is a help for the All-Weather.

Drawn in one tonight helps too and he did run a faster closing sectional than the winner last time.

Back Alaskan in the 20:10 at Newcastle 4/1

Don't give up on Exceed just yet

Back Exceed @ 10/3 in the 20:30 at Newcastle

No. 7 (3) Exceed (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Nigel Tinkler

Jockey: Rowan Scott

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 54

Trainer Nigel Tinkler has found some form, with three winners from his last nine runners and Exceed has a good chance to rectify a few of his seconds of late.

Indeed, backers of this horse will be reeling with two in-running defeats at 1.75/7 and 1.11/10 at Bath and Southwell but he has improved for the switch to handicaps.

Last time at Bath he met a winner that improved for the switch to soft ground, but he might be happier going back to the All-Weather today as there's an artificial scorer in his pedigree and seemed to act well at Southwell - which was his best run.

He was close to winning at Southwell, and that's a fairly taxing finish, and I can see him enjoying the stiff 5f tonight to get his head in front from an unchanged mark of 54.