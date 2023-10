Profit for Alan yesterday with King's Code win

O'Brien rookie should improve at Tipp'

Course form key for second selection at Epsom

No. 3 (9) Hypnosis (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Seamie Heffernan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Aidan O'Brien has some bigger fish to fry in France today, but he ought to land the opening 13:40 Maiden at Tipperary with Hypnosis, who majorly caught the eye on his debut over CD.

The 2yo was a big price for his first run - allowed to go off 24.55 BSP, and he never traded any shorter following a slow start and his clear inexperience.

The time figure was a slow one, and once they quickened he didn't have enough pace or know-how to be a factor.

He's a brother to three winners including High Definition and his dam Palace has produced four horses - three of whom have won races with one up to 1m4f.

It's a fairly straightforward bet hopefully with a 7/42.70 price, and the second favourite Royal Mission looks beatable with three starts thus far. O'Brien won this race last season with Covent Garden, and Hypnosis looks a sure-fire improver.

Back Hypnosis @ 7/42.70 Bet now

No. 6 (8) Overnight Oats SBK 4/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: William Muir & Chris Grassick

Jockey: Lewis Edmunds

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 76

Trainer William Muir and Chris Grassick send Overnight Oats back to Epsom on Sunday and following a good effort over CD recently, that Epsom form could be key against a Sir Michael Stoute lightly-race runner in opposition.

The latter is Fly Zone at 4/14.80, but he looks hard work and tries blinkers today, and I can't see Epsom being a natural fit for him at all.

Overnight Oats has only gone up 1lb for his second at Epsom and he saw out the trip well considering he previously had raced over shorter. In fact he got the 1m well in soft conditions at Ffos Las earlier in the season so he should stay here.

Back Overnight Oats @ 7/24.40 Bet now

You can back Alan's 12/113.00 double here with one click Bet now

The hood remains, and while he is a bit limited, he's consistent enough. The training duo are 3-15 at Epsom too in the last five seasons at 20%.