Chester and Ripon provide the two selections

Boardman can make Roodeye form count

Another Easterby contender lines up at Ripon

About time Boardman came good

13:30 Chester



Back Boardman @ 11/4

No. 3 (4) Boardman SBK 3/1 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: S. B. Kirrane

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 97

Two non-runners yesterday put a dampener on the column, in keeping with the over-watering. But I am back at Chester for the first leg and a horse I am determined to get a win out of with Boardman, who has been cut from 4s, but there are a few non-runners in the race.

I've never known a track to have so many nons.

The excuses seem to be mounting up for Tim Easterby's runner, as I fancied him in the Lincoln Trial in March when he caught the eye. He also went into the mythical notebook with his latest effort at Haydock.

They went a good gallop at Haydock, but once again he was given a lot to do from the back.

He's down to 97 and is well up to this class and has won over CD - and when he landed that he was well positioned. Hopefully more of the same please.

Soft ground shouldn't bother him as he has winning form in the mud at Haydock on officially heavy. It's about time he won this season.

Back Boardman in the 13:30 at Chester 11/4

Margaret down to a very attractive mark

20:15 Ripon



Back Bollin Margaret @ 15/4

No. 6 (5) Bollin Margaret SBK 16/5 EXC 4 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 63

Not a particularly strong 20:15 race and 0-70 class, and it looks an ideal opportunity to take on the top two in the betting here with another Easterby runner with Bollin Margaret.

She's a six-time winner on the turf and is certainly from a nice mark these days.

The 6yo was trapped for room last time at Beverley and was outpaced with 2f to go, but has made the running before and performed well under those tactics last spring at the Westwood, and that was off a mark of 79. She's running from 63 tonight.

With winning form at Chester too in her CV, I don't think she minds a sharp track either.

Back Bollin Margaret in the 20:15 at Ripon 15/4

Racing... Only Bettor. Watch below.