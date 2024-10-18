Horse Racing Tips: Dundalk double at 70/1 for Friday headed by Caffrey

Caffrey booking a plus for Picpoul

Seas And Oceans capable over today's suitable trip

Alan Dudman plays four places in both on the Sportsbook for double

Adam Caffrey's quest for the title of top apprentice takes him to Dundalk this evening, and the Frida night fun starts here into the winter months with plenty of runners as ever and the chance to play each-way.

Picpoul is worth a dart at double figures here with the four places on the Sportsbook and she looks set for a busy time of things as we've seen here just once on the turf in 2024 and that was a nice spin around Navan, and that should put her spot on for a good effort today.

Key to her chances at 1m2f is a strong pace as she's proven over further. It's been a while since she's won a race and she's hovering around her last winning mark of 63 (last December) over CD, but this is a field of low-grade runners and I never rule out a price at Dundalk.

Trainer Michael Rice wouldn't be an obvious port of call to provide a winner, but it could be crucial with the booking of Caffrey from a fair draw.

Recommended Bet Back Picpoul EW SBK 10/1

Another race with four places on the Sportsbook available for an each-way punt, and I am hoping Seas And Oceans might drift a little for a poor race over 7f.

On the plus side, he is at least one of the younger horses in the field and unexposed of sorts and didn't run too badly last time out at Listowel over today's trip.

He raced up with the pace in that and didn't do too much wrong and the trainer might just have found his metier with the trip as he's been tried over a variety of distances - including a puzzling try at 1m5f.

Seas And Oceans tried the Dundalk surface back in August and took to it well with a placed effort from 49 and he might have the option of tacking over to the stands' side here from his draw going into the straight.

Recommended Bet Back Seas And Oceans SBK 11/2